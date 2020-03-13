Coronavirus pandemic prompts Rachael Rollins to postpone situations, shrink staff members to ‘skeleton’ crew

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is shrinking her workers to a “skeleton” crew and suspending selected scenarios for two months in purchase to cut down the risk of spreading coronavirus, her business office declared Thursday.

“Every personal, company, and public agency has a responsibility to aid flatten the curve of this pandemic’s development. Criminal justice organizations are no exception,” Rollins mentioned in a assertion. “The temporary new policies we are employing will help guard the wellness of our workers, their households, our victims and witnesses, individuals charged with crimes and all who appear in make contact with with our courts and the legal justice technique.”

In accordance to the DA’s business, prosecutors will ask for a 60-day continuance in conditions in which the person charged with a crime is not in custody, which will be completed at Boston Municipal Courtroom, Chelsea District Courtroom, Suffolk Superior Court docket and all Juvenile Courts in Suffolk County.

“I consider this calculated reaction is the most suitable at this time,” Rollins claimed. “Recognizing that this problem continues to evolve day by day, if not hourly, I persuade us all to proceed our strong interaction as we deal with this expanding and complicated health concern.”

The Suffolk County Property of Correction and the Massachusetts Department of Correction will also be suspending visitation, Rollins’ office environment mentioned.

“District Attorney Rollins will do the job with the defense bar to make confident they have suitable and significant accessibility to their customers,” Rollins’ office environment reported in a statement. “This office will also work with the neighborhood to make confident that people are able to continue being in speak to with their liked types who are in custody.”

The reduction in staff will go into effect on Monday.