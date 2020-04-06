Coronavirus Pandemic puts the Indian service sector into contraction

The IHS Markit India Services Index was up 49.3 in March from 49.3 in March, while the highest level was on February 85 at 57.5 in February, as the new coronavirus pandemic shrank the service sector.

PTI

latest update: April 6, 2020, 2:38 PM IST

New Delhi: India’s services service was launched in March as a demand for COVID-19 epidemic poisoning, especially in overseas markets, while public health measures have been reduced to prevent the spread of voluntary spending.

The IHS Markit India Services Index was up 49.3 in March from 49.3 in March, while the highest level was on February 85 at 57.5 in February, as the new coronavirus pandemic shrank the service sector.

According to the survey, the whites’ index fell by more than 8 points and offset the sharp gains in economic growth seen in 2019.

In PMI’s upscale, printing above 50 means expansion, while the score below is a sign of contraction. “The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the Indian service economy has not been fully realized,” said Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit. Modi ordered the country to be completely locked up. “

“Worse hasn’t gotten any worse because the closure of stores across the country and the ban on leaving the house will be severely affected by the service economy, as has been seen elsewhere in the world,” Hayes said.

According to board members, business activity declined in response to weaker demand, and firms reacted by reducing their workforce because it was not enough to get new jobs to keep wages.

The latest survey data points to the first drop in book volume in Indian service providers since September 2019. “It is now up to the government to address the economic challenges that will be locked,” Hayes said. “

The survey also found that widespread reports of new job receipts facing problems with the prevalence of COVID-19 prevented optional costs. A number of companies also reported lower sales due to liquidity problems.

Meanwhile, the PMI composite production index, which maps both production and services, fell to 50.6 in March and fell to 57.6 on March 7, signaling a sharp decline in private sector growth and a sudden end to the trend. Development is a recent upward trend. Process.

The death toll from the new virus virus worldwide has exceeded 69,000. In India, more than 4,000 cases of the virus have been reported so far.

(ToTranslate Tags) coronavirus