Coronavirus pandemic: “The right step” – Sachin Tendulkar welcomes Prime Minister Modi “Yant an hour” amid Covid-19 threat – cricket

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on measures to curb the country’s coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of more than 9,000 people worldwide, and more than 200,000 have been infected with the virus. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the importance of social distancing at the time of the pandemic and asked people to observe the “Janata Police Hour” on March 22. in these unprecedented times.

Also Read: Umar Akmal Charged Under PCB Anti-Corruption Code Could Face Lifetime Ban

Tendulkar’s post reads, “Yanta Curfew is a step of the idea to prepare for any possibility. Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has rightly said that we should all fight Covid-19 seriously. Let’s try to stay at home to protect ourselves and others.

#JantaCurfew is a real step in preparing yourself for any event.

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji rightly said that we should all take the fight against COVID-19 seriously.

We do our best to stay home to protect ourselves and others. https://t.co/k7mbkWaQrM

– Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2020

In a 30-minute television address that began at 8 pm, the prime minister began by emphasizing the gravity of the situation – that more people had been affected by Covid-19 coronavirus than two world wars.

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus epidemic has brought the entire human race into crisis, “Prime Minister Modi said.

Read also: When Sourav Ganguly became the first Indian to reach this milestone in the World Cup

He also urged countrymen to avoid leaving the house unless needed and presented a promise that there would be no shortage of necessary supplies. “I promise you that you will not lack milk, food, medicines and other essential supplies. The supply will never stop, so there is no need to store things, “the Prime Minister said.

.