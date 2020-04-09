Coronavirus pandemic threatens to delay opening date for Honolulu ray line

The opening date for the Honolulu rail line from Kapolei Ala Moana planned for December 2025 can now be delayed to a new extent in the fallout from coronavirus pandemics.

The city is delaying awards to a multi-billion-dollar rail contract after bidders seeking the public-private partnership deal said they needed more time to prepare their proposals, said Andrew Robbins, executive director of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

This deal is critical to the completion of the train, and the Federal Network Administration has retained approximately $ 744 million in federal funding for the Honolulu project until a public-private partnership or P3 contract is issued.

“There is a threat to this date,” Robbins said of the city scheduled to open December 2025 at the full 20-mile rail line. “Admittedly, there is a threat to this date.”

The $ 9.2 billion rail system is already six years behind schedule, with billions of dollars on budget.

The proposed P3 deal would be the largest in city history, involving an estimated $ 1.4 billion in construction work. This contract piece would include 4.1 miles of elevated train line, eight subway stations in the urban core, and the Pearl Highlands Transportation Center, along with a 1,600 parking garage.

Winning the P3 also would maintain and operate the entire 20-mile rail line for 30 years.

P3 officials were scheduled to submit technical proposals to develop the final portion of the rail line on Wednesday, but said rail authorities could meet that deadline, Robbins told reporters in a conference call today. HART and the city were scheduled to award the P3 deal on May 15.

“All bidders told us that due to coronaviruses, they couldn’t meet the date, so they asked for an extension,” Robbins said. “That’s due to their inability to cooperate, (and) getting all the final profiles from all the providers and subcontractors. It just became an impossible situation for them.”

A new schedule for awarding the P3 deal is “pending,” and Robbins said he plans to brief the HART board of directors on the April 16 affair.

He declined to estimate today how much the award will be delayed, but said the delay in the P3 award will not necessarily translate into a delay of the opening date for the rail line.

“The final opening, I’m not sure we’ve made any decisions yet,” Robbins said. That will depend in part on how the pandemic plays out, and “we’ll have to get into a collaboration with a dialogue with our bidders, and understand how that affects their ability to meet their schedule, because they’re responsible for setting themselves together there … execution schedule. “

The city has also planned an interim opening of the subway line from East Kapolei Aloha Stadium for the end of this year. Robbins said he wants the portion of the rail line to be “ready to ride” by October, but said the pandemic delayed that plan by about four weeks.

Robbins said it is up to the city to decide whether the western portion of the rail line will actually open in December. “Currently, we are looking at the end of November (for) operational readiness. I will not speculate on anything beyond that.”

“Our ability to maintain that four-week delay or improve it or see it worse is really a function of what will go on with this virus situation,” he said.