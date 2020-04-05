Coronavirus pandemics disrupt the Apalachian Trail Dream

COSBY, TN. >> When Alexandra Eagle first mentioned hiking the entire Appalachian Trail with her new husband, her sister told her they would either be divorced in five months or married forever.

Eagle, 33, and Jonathan Hall, 36, recently moved out of their Brooklyn apartment when they got married on March 2, the third anniversary of their blind date that brought them together. They talked about the Apalachian Trail in their first conversation and, when it came to planning a honeymoon, they decided to make the trip.

“This was going to be an epic adventure,” Eagle told the Associated Press.

The couple spent a year researching, training and saving before leaving on the 2,190-mile journey seven days after their marriage. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe, but considered themselves likely to trade Brooklyn for a tent on the trail, especially as New York fell under the restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We always figured that being out on the trail and seeing a dozen people a day was a good position to be in,” Hall said.

As the pandemic grows, hikers face difficult decisions to postpone their dreams or ignore the warnings and forge ahead. Like virtually every other entity in the United States, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy began issuing COVID-19 safety tips in March. But social distance and hand-washing suggestions quickly require all hikers to leave the trail immediately. Shelters and privates were closed, and volunteer programs were suspended. On Wednesday, the Conservancy and 29 other trails holding clubs asked federal officials to close the trail until the end of the month.

Though more than 3,000 “cross-hikers” set out to traverse the length of the trail each year, only about 25% successfully made the trip from Georgia to Maine, which typically takes about six months.

Eagle and Hall never considered any scenario but finished.

They pick up their speed as they move through the Great Smoky Mountains along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. They rose east on the Clingmans Dome – the highest point on the trail – a view that seemed to summarize exactly what they had hoped for from their Newwed adventure.

At the same time, families across the US appeared to be closing the door as COVID-19 spread throughout cities and towns claiming more lives. The days before Eagle and Hall had enough cell phone service to see just how dire it had become.

Fellow traveler Kimberly Selvage was 30 minutes from Hot Springs, North Carolina, when she called a local hostel to confirm her reservation.

“It was like, ‘Ma, I think you’ve been in the woods too long; the whole world is closing,” ”he said.

That wasn’t exactly the kind of loneliness Selvage had in mind when he quit his job, rented his house in Las Vegas and started traveling on February 26th.

Selvage, 51, said he is growing up by himself and set out to hike the trail alone, so when the close and restricted murmur began to spread, he wasn’t too concerned and pressed on.

With her two kids in college and her parents gone, the Apalachian Trail was home for the time being, and it’s where she believed it was best. Leaving it would mean a cross-country drive exposing her to far more people than she encounters while walking, she said.

But as more trails closed and community provided shelter-in-place orders, Selvage decided to throw in the towel for the time being after hiking 470 miles (755 miles).

Selvage, who began the travel, in part, experiencing city-wide culture shut down “closures and general fear the virus has changed the vibe of my travels.” “I chose to pause to get the full experience when it was less controversial.”

Selvage rented an SUV and drove back home to Las Vegas. He sleeps in the back of the car. Now he has rented a room in a friend’s house until they are cleared to travel again. Selvage said: “I always thought I was safer on the trail.”

For Eagle and Hall, deciding whether to stay or go was brutal. The couple debated day after day as they climbed over rocks and waterfalls. They had not yet come to terms with their choice when they loaded their backpacks into the trunk of a rental car in Tennessee.

“Even now, I don’t know if we’re doing the right thing,” Eagle said of Water.

Their decision came down to the small chance that they could catch and spread the virus, something Eagle said he could not live with. Most people with COVID-19 experience disturbance and mild symptoms, but for others it can cause more serious illness or death.

For now, he will be staying with his parents in Louisiana, which has more than 12,000 confirmed cases.

“Is This Better? It’s hard to say, ”he said.

They will try to stay in shape while waiting for the all-clear. Hall joked about looking at a featured sale she saw online. But as the deadline gets shorter with each passing day, he thinks they would say goodbye to the AT for good.

His wife disagrees with seeing them start again in a few months. Until then, he is trying to keep his disappointment in perspective.

“I’m just trying to focus on the fact that we are in a better position than most of the world,” he said.