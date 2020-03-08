Coronavirus Panic Causes Vodka Run For Homemade Sanitizer

exclusive

TMZ / Getty Composite

Running out of toilet paper and wet wiping does not cause severe alcohol – ’cause people are afraid of a complete coronavirus tolerance taking vodka to cook their own sanitizer.

Everclear, the powerful 190-proof vodka college kiddos traditionally used for Jell-O shots, is in demand now that DIYers know it is one of the few alcohols that can kill enough of nasty bugs like COVID-19.

Desired for specialty booze is coast to coast. The good folks at Downtown Spirits in Seattle told us they were fresh out of Everclear. One clerk said customers did not hide their intent – “It was purchased for sanitizer.” The price tag was just $ 20, but he told us it wasn’t a commodity until this week.

We were told they sold 40 bottles in 2 days – more than double what they normally sell.

Opted for Broadway Spirits at Manhattan’s TriBeCa ‘post where they had customers calling to make sure Everclear’s stock was still there. We were told by a clerk there who was about to backorder.

As you already know, brand-name germ-killers like bracelets and moisturizers have disappeared from stores – and homemade deliveries began when the World Health Organization released some recipes to help those new chef.

They recommend hauling isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin (if you have them) from the cupboards and start whisking to try a homemade Purell, if you like. Everclear can be used if you are short on isopropyl A.

The Center for Disease Control prefers hand washing. But if soap and water are not “readily available” the agency recommends using a hand sanitizer containing “60% alcohol.” Everclear to be saved !!!

Shoppers should read the label because some spirits can’t pack enough punch. Tito’s Hand told Vodka on social media that it “did not comply with the CDC’s current recommendations.”

Translation: we are intoxicated, but killing viruses is not our game.