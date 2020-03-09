India’s stocks on Monday saw their worst one-day decline in more than four years, following global markets lower as panic intensified as the economic downturn of the coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices.

NSE Nifty 50 Index <.NSEI> closed 4.90% at 10,451.45, its worst daily decline since August 2015. The main indicator of the S&P BSE Sensex <.BSESN> ended 5.17% lower at 35,634.95.

European markets have suffered huge early trade losses, while MSCI is the widest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> on the worst day since August 2015 it lost 4.4%.

“Panic is an understatement,” said Manav Chopra, head of equity research at Indiabulls Securities Ltd in Mumbai. “Important levels of support have been breached by ease in this environment,” he told Nifty 50.

The number of people infected with coronavirus has reached over 110,000 globally as the epidemic has reached more countries and caused more massacres in the economy.

Relieving already panicked investors, oil prices sank more than 25% in their largest one-day move since the Gulf War after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia.

Analysts expect a decline in crude energy prices to boost economic growth in India, one of the world’s largest oil importers, but shares of major oil companies fell on Monday.

Corp. for oil and natural gas recorded the worst decline since 1995, dropping nearly 16%, while oil and telecommunications conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd dived 13%.

The State Market Regulator, India’s Securities and Exchange Committee, issued a market sale statement, saying, “The observed economic downturn from COVID-19 coupled with a sharp drop in global crude oil prices has led to volatility in the securities market.”

Monday came after two weeks of riots in which the Nifty 50 lost 9% over fears of viruses and unrest at Yes Bank Ltd. , one of the largest lenders in the country.

The blue-chip index also hit a 17-month low on Monday, wiping out approximately 12% of 2019 earnings.

The rupee fell 0.13% to 74.0562 against the dollar, against 1030 GMT, hitting the lowest since October 2018 earlier on Monday.

The global retailer has also hit other markets in South Asia.

Index of 100 shares of Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi <.KSE> it fell 3.3%, while the Pakistani rupee fell to 156 rupees against the dollar, the lowest level in six months, showed the Pakistani Association of Companies.

In Bangladesh, the Dhaka Stock Exchange Index is 30 <.DS30> plunged 6.19%.

Sri Lanka’s markets closed on Monday for the holidays.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

