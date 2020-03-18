Coronavirus: Passports, hygiene complaints taken at 5 California facilities in Delhi – Delhi News

News of people fleeing quarantine centers during the new 2019 co-virus infection in all cities has revived the focus on such centers in terms of hygiene, safety and convenience. These centers, usually outside hospitals, provide services for those suspected of having the virus but still showing no symptoms.

The first such center was the Indo-Tibetan Border Camp (ITBP) in southwest Delhi Chhawl. It initially housed Indian students who arrived from Wuhan, China, where the disease first cracked.

In the last few weeks, since the first confirmed case was reported from the capital on March 2, eight more centers, including three luxury hotels, have been set up to cater for Indians who arrived from the affected countries but are symptom free.

In addition to the three popular hotels that offered paid services, five other such individuals are also offered free of charge.

These include the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) apartments in Narela, Delhi Urban Refuge Improvement Apartment (DUSIB) and Police Training Academy in Dwark, DDA flats in Sultanpur and dharamshala in Chhatarpur. Currently, 180 people are housed in five centers with a total capacity of 1,000, said a senior official in Delhi’s health department.

On Tuesday, Hindustan Times spoke by phone to individuals currently housed in quarantine centers in Narela, Dwarka, Sultanpur and Chhatarpur.

While some respondents said their safety against the virus – which has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide so far – is paramount, others raised concerns about poor hygiene. Several of them also took to social media to post their complaints.

Their official passports were seized by immigration officials who reportedly feared trying to escape quarantine, and a large number of police personnel – dressed in hazmat suits – were deployed to those centers to monitor individuals, say two divisional courts in charge of separate centers.

“The floors are covered with layers of dust. Large sections of the building are under construction. How can one live in such conditions? “said a person who, together with his family, had traveled from Germany and quarantined in Narela on Monday. The DDA facility for them were unoccupied apartments built to accommodate people belonging to economically disadvantaged sections.

DDA Vice President Tarun Kapoor said: “We had to convert these uninhabited apartments into isolation centers in 48 hours. That in itself was a challenge and we did our best. These apartments have electricity, water and sewer connections. We also provided our guests with beds, mattresses, towels, toiletries and other necessities. However, there are no geysers in these apartments. So, they send hot water to our staff individually on request via a bucket. We provide people with every facility they need. “

“At the facility where I am located (Jain Dharamshala in Chhatarpur) things are pretty clean and there is nothing to complain about. First of all, it is my health and protection against the virus,” said a student who arrived from Paris.

Bipin Rai, a member of DUSIB, said: “The rooms have water connection, functional toilets, clean mattresses, linens and all the essentials. We have a team tasked with receiving requests and complaints from people housed in the facility.”

“Toilets are in poor condition and can pose another health hazard. There is a security problem because most bathroom doors are broken. It also shows under what conditions police officers in the country have to live and be trained. It’s disgusting,” another said. a person who arrived from Spain and was stationed at the Police Training Academy, converted into an isolation center, in Dwark. That person later went to one of three luxury hotels.

Asked about the conditions of the training center, Special Police Commissioner of Delhi (Training) Sunil Garg said, “We have secured the facility. For anything related to the functioning of the isolation camps, it is necessary to speak with the district court.”

(South West Delhi) District Judge Rahul Singh said parts of the training academy are in poor condition and his team is working daily to repair the facility and improve it. “At the moment, all the guests accommodated here went to the hotels. We barely had 24 hours to set up the facility. We cleaned the buildings and did their best to provide all the essentials. Now we have some more time to work in this center,” he said.

“There are hundreds of people who were initially released after basic screening. The government is closely monitoring them. If it is found that any of them show symptoms, they will have to be isolated. And we will use facilities for that,” said an official who did not want to be identified. .

