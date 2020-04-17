“Coronavirus patients are responding to Remdesivir,” says Gilead.

A University of Chicago hospital who studied the antiviral drug said it was recovering rapidly from fever and respiratory symptoms and was discharged in almost all patients in less than a week.

latest update: April 17, 2020, 8:53 AM IST

Gilead Science Inc. shares rose 16 percent after trading hours on Thursday, following media reports of partial encouragement from US experimental Remdesivir experimental drug testing in severe Covid-19 patients.

According to the STAT medical news website, a University of Chicago hospital that participated in the study of antiviral drugs said that it was rapidly recovering from fever and respiratory symptoms, almost all patients were discharged in less than a week.

“In order to reach a conclusion from the trial, all data must be analyzed,” Gilad said in an email.

“Partial data from an ongoing clinical trial is completely incomplete and should never be used to conclude,” UChicago Medicine said in an email.

The university says information related to an internal conference was published for research colleagues on unlicensed work.

Gilead expects the results of its Phase 3 study to be available to patients with severe Covid-19 at the end of this month, and additional data from other studies in May.

The University of Chicago is one of 152 participants in the Gilead trial, which includes severely ill Covid-19 patients, which is the “single arm”, meaning that it measures the same group of patients who are not treated with placebo. It doesn’t work. A trial of patients with moderate Covid-19 symptoms has 169 study sites.

There is currently no unconfirmed treatment for Covid-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by new novel vasculitis that affects more than 2 million people worldwide.

STAT reports that UChicago Medicine has hired 113 people with severe Covid-19 in a Gilad court. Most of them have been released and two patients have died, the report said.

“Anecdotal data … seems promising and continues to support some potential for drug activation in some Covid-19 patients,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note. “However, there are fundamental limitations to textualization and interpretation of this data.”

Interest in the drug Gilad is growing among the pandemic virus coronavirus. Last week, the New England Journal of Medicine published an analysis showing that two-thirds of a small group of patients with COVID-19 had greatly improved after treatment with Remdesivir.

The author of the article called the findings “hopeful,” but warned that it would be difficult to interpret the results because they did not include comparisons with the control group, small patient numbers, limited disclosure details, and follow-up time. Relatively short

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States began testing 800 patients in February, who randomly assigned patients to treatment with Remdesivir or placebo. These results are not expected to take place after the Gilad trial.

Gilead shares, which closed at $ 76.54 in regular trading, rose 16 percent to $ 89.10 an hour later.