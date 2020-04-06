Coronavirus patients in Kentucky have been forced to label their ankles after refusing to isolate themselves.

Two coronavirus patients have been instructed to track ankle bracelets after refusing to follow medical advice for self-harm.

A family member of one of the patients was also ordered to wear a device in Louisville, Kentucky.

Late last month, Judge Charles Kaningham ordered two relatives to use an ankle monitor after both refused to stay at home – despite one positive test for the virus.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

The third case was reported in the past few days, but the site that tested the coronavirus test was not isolated.

Any violation may lead to arrest and criminal charges.

Read more

“That’s what we all feel. We’re trying to figure out how to do it,” the judge told the Courier-Journal.

Amy Hess, head of the city’s public services department, said the home-based approach is helpful when it comes to using social distance.

“Home detention programs are good for that,” he said.

“It gives us the right distance. We can monitor the activity after putting the device on them … to make sure they don’t affect the community anymore.”

But there are concerns about the morale of the movement.

Tracy Datson, a spokeswoman for the union representing subway workers, questioned the ethics of using tracking devices on residents who have not been charged with a crime.

“Our job is to get people charged once and for all. We have to do what we have to do with them.

“These people are not accused of crime,” he said. “For my people on earth, this is a concern for them.”

[Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus [t] Kentucky [t] Louisville [t] USA [t] World [t] News