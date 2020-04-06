Coronavirus patients rush to join treatment trials: ‘I would record my family’s heart rate’ – News – The Palm Beach Post

The new coronavirus made Dr. Jag Singh a patient in his own hospital. His alert grew when he saw an x-ray of his strangled lungs, and colleagues asked about his hopes for life support as he turned him into the Massachusetts General’s Intensive Care Unit.

When they offered him the opportunity to help test remdesivir, an experimental drug that has been shown to promise against some other coronaviruses, “it didn’t even cross my mind once to say‘ no, ’” said heart expert Singh.

Coronavirus patients around the world have rushed to join the Remdesivir studies, which opened in hospitals in recent weeks.

The interest has been so great that U.S. national health facilities are expanding their research, which has almost reached its original target of 440 patients. The drug maker, California-based Gilead Sciences, is also rapidly launching its own studies.

“I would write my family in the heartbeat,” should the need arise, said Dr. Libby Hohmann, who placed Singh and nearly 30 others among the NIH as troop generals. He said that the fact that we do not now have approved drugs for COVID-19 is “kind of awful”.

For most, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, which may include fever and cough, but sometimes requiring hospitalization for pneumonia. The risk of death is higher in older adults and those with other health problems.

Remdesivir is given intravenously. It is designed to interfere with an enzyme that increases viral genetic material.

In animal studies targeting diseases caused by similar coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, the medicine helped to prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when given early enough during the disease. It is further in testing than many other potential treatments, and current studies may lead to regulatory approval.

“Patients are quite interested”

Gilead has given remdesivir to more than 1,700 patients on a case-by-case basis in an emergency, but eventually more people will be helped if the company does the necessary research to demonstrate safety and effectiveness, CEO Dan O’Day wrote in a recent letter. the public domain.

“Many people have sought Gilead to defend the use of Remdesivir on behalf of friends and loved ones. I can only imagine how it must feel to be in this situation, ”he wrote. “We take an ethical and responsible approach.”

In another letter on Saturday, O’Day said the company has 1.5 million doses, which could mean more than 140,000 courses of treatment depending on the duration of treatment. The company now delivers the drug for free and has set a goal of completing 500,000 courses of treatment by October and more than a million by the end of the year.

Gilead submitted remdesivir to two studies in China that are expected to yield results by the end of the month. It also launched two studies of hospitalized patients in the United States, Asia, Europe, and elsewhere. One seriously ill patient tests five treatments for 10 days. Another in moderately ill patients compares these two options to conventional treatment alone.

“There’s so much anxiety about the disease that patients are quite interested,” and no one who offered the opportunity has refused, said Dr. Arun Sanyal, director of research at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

The first patient he included was a previously healthy middle-aged man who had an out-of-state visitor a few days before the onset of his symptoms. What started as a mild illness expanded into deep shortness of breath that required extra acid.

At Cleveland University Hospitals, Dr. Grace McComsey has written about half a dozen patients.

“We have more and more young people, like 30, really sick,” he said.

The NIH study is the most rigorous test. It compares remdesivir to placebo infusions, and neither patients nor doctors know who will get what until the end of the study. In addition to the United States, it is open in Japan, Korea and Singapore.

In Chicago, the 89-year-old man was the first participant in the Northwestern Memorial Hospital event and “the family was very excited” to get him involved, said Dr. Babafemi Taiwo, chief of infectious diseases.

At the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Alpesh Amin has written for several patients. Everyone gets the usual treatment, even if they stop taking placebo rather than Remdesivir, Amin said.

Boston cardiologist Singh said he was willing to use this opportunity to advance science, even if he personally decided it was of no use. She is recovering at home after spending a week in the hospital.

The word “placebo“ scares some people, ”but careful testing is necessary to avoid false hopes or use something dangerous. Still, it’s hard to face patients who haven’t been proven therapy now, Hohmann said.

“The worst part is seeing really young people who are really, really sick,” like a 49-year-old man who grants three young children, he said. “It’s pretty awful.”