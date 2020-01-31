Coronavirus: people buy canned Dettol in an Auckland supermarket

An Auckland supermarket says people have started to buy canned sprays and antiseptic fluids as the world continues to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Countdown Meadowlands, on the outskirts of Howick, must bring in additional supplies of hand sanitizers, antiseptic fluids, and antibacterial sprays – especially Dettol – because people now buy them in bulk daily.

Service manager Kumar Than told Weekend Herald that his warehouse regularly sends extra stock for these items – something they have never seen before.

“All the shelves empty very quickly.

“These items like hand sanitizers, Dettol, certainly sell very well after the coronavirus warning.

“We have online orders. Our staff shop online, they also see so many orders – especially sanitary wares [like] Dettol and that sort of thing.”

It comes after overseas buyers were surprised when they spotted a “human coronavirus” on the back of Dettol sprays among the list of germs it could kill.

It was later reported that it was a different strain of coronavirus and not the new coronavirus that had so far killed 213 people abroad at 11 a.m.

Than couldn’t say how many Dettol sprays had sold in the past week, but he had seen people coming out of the carts with boxes of items.

An Auckland resident who contacted the newspaper said he had approached a group of people who had bought bulk Dettol products from the supermarket this week.

“I [asked] this group of people buying all the hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies for a bottle of hand sanitizer – they said no.

People wearing face masks at a Hong Kong subway station this week. Photo / AP

“I have been to a few other supermarkets east of Auckland in the past few days – they have all sold too.”

The resident said he thought people bought the products to send them back to affected family members in China or to resell them.

“I can understand that they have to return the supplies to their families, but the supermarkets can set a limit.”

The resident photographed the group loading boxes of Dettol products into their van.

Meanwhile, an online auction site reported a huge jump in the number of people looking for hand sanitizers and masks in light of the overseas coronavirus outbreak.

Lisa Stewart, director of TradeMe’s Marketplace, said yesterday that 22,000 searches have been done for the term “facial mask” in the past seven days.

This is an increase of 816% over the results for the same period last year.

“On Tuesday alone, we saw 9,000 searches for ‘face masks’. Searches for hand sanitizer have also increased by almost 900% over the same period last year and we are seeing hundreds of visits every day “, she said.

“We expect to see a lot more research for these articles in the coming weeks if the coronavirus continues to spread.”

