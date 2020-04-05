A woman dances while silk ribbon draws with patterns that mimic dragon scales. In this park in Beijing and many other public places in China, people are still required to wear face masks.

Beijing parks are an oasis in a dense, bustling city. They provide a rare public space for people to dance a ribbon, play checkers and practice tai chi. But in January and February, they were abandoned. More than 80,000 people across China were infected with the virus and strict quarantine measures locked up in villages and cities, including Beijing.

Now, a number of new cases are declining in China and, despite concerns about a possible second wave of patients, some quarantine restrictions are loosening. So Beijing’s sun-drenched residents are coming out again – albeit with caution – with masked faces and plenty of distance between park goers. “

One of those residents is Xie Yuyin. We met her as she was hanging upside down by a tree in the Beijing Temple in the World Park.

Xie Yuyin, a 55-year-old regular at Beijing Ditan Park, likes to exercise by hanging upside down from tree branches.

She insists she isn’t dizzy from underneath – then practices a few acrobatic twists and turns – all while hanging from her hands by the branches. “Let me tell you, young woman, you just want to practice and you will be here too,” she tells me.

Now retired, Xie would go to the park often. Then the coronavirus outbreak struck, and she shut herself down for two months, like hundreds of millions of other Chinese residents. She was pulled back to the park a few days ago as warmer weather hit the city.

As the new coronavirus outbreak is waning in China, the Chinese hacker’s hack attack, or jianzi, is re-occurring everywhere. Small groups carefully connect more than 3 feet apart in the park, sparking feathers.

A skilled jianzi player, or the Chinese equivalent of Hackey Sack, jumps to hand the feathered toy to the next participant.

One group is the most expert. Their members come up with spinning options, which keep jianzi in the air.

A short walk away, under the gaze of a Ming dynasty-style gazebo, 63-year-old Yang Jiancheng is issuing a ruan – an old four-string mandolin instrument.

“You come into the park and play with whomever you want. You’re good with me, we play together. Do you have better jams with another person? No problem!” he said.

Yang Jiancheng, 63, taught himself to play the ruan, a four-string instrument, such as the mandolin.

Singers gathered near him and drowned out his wishes with opera ballads.

Du Xin looks wise at the troop. She used to sing regularly with them in the park, but today she carefully watches 10 feet away and sings herself with a face mask.

Du says he learned many of the songs by ear during the violent turmoil of the Cultural Revolution of China during the 1960s and ’70s, when politically sanctioned ballads played on loudspeakers day and night.

Ditan, or the Temple of the World, is one of Beijing’s four major religious sites, used during imperial times for ritual offerings to the gods of heaven. Now, these sites are public parks that are visited by both residents and tourists.

Today, Du sings a more modern aria from the Chinese epic, “Dream of the Red Chamber.” The song is about a sick young woman collecting the dying flowers for burial.

“The lyrics are so tragic but they are so beautiful,” she says. Du likes emotional ballads best because, she says, “singing about difficult experiences gives me considerable insight into myself.”