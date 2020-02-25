[coronavirus:-person-bashes-female-in-chinese-supermarket-for-allegedly-pulling-off-deal-with-mask]

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Surprising footage has emerged displaying a male brutally bashing a girl at a Chinese supermarket checkout, allegedly about coronavirus fears.

The unconfirmed video clip was posted to Reddit yesterday.

It shows a powerfully designed bald guy in a blue hoodie yelling at a female as he repeatedly lands vicious blows to her head and yanks her all over by her jacket.

The female is then found crying in distress as she leaves the retail outlet with blood streaming down her deal with and her mask hanging off.

As she turns away from the digital camera a bloody handprint can be seen on the again of her white jacket hood.

“In a grocery store in China, the woman kept bumping into the male in front of her in the queue,” the Reddit description reported.

“He instructed her to retain her distance due to the fact of coronavirus fears. The woman threatened to infect him and tore off his deal with mask.”

It really is unclear where or when the video clip was filmed or no matter whether the description of the incident is precise.

But the man can be heard swearing at the lady in Mandarin stating words and phrases to the influence of, “Why did you pull off my mask?”

The lady is yelling, “Phone the police.”