Coronavirus: Peter Andre celebrates that Junior is isolated

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Peter Andre celebrated that his son Junior is isolated from the symptoms of coronavirus, in the most daddy way.

The Australian singer was delighted to see her son, but 14-year-old Junior was impressed by the whole thing.

“Here he is with ISO! How are you? Peter asked, and Junior rubbed his face and walked away.

Chuckling, he added, “Welcome back, son, I missed you,” and then kissed him, and Junior told him, “Go down, man!”

“From isolation and back to being a teenager :))” singer Mysterious Girl signed the video.

The star also invited children to a picnic in the garden, sharing them to try tasty treats.

He also invited children to a picnic in the garden (photo: mrpeterandre / Instagram)

Junior had previously revealed that he suffered from coronavirus symptoms.

“These are not the easy times we know,” said a student whose mother is Katie Price in a black and white film.

“I’m recording this to show you that I have coronavirus symptoms. It’s not me who says I have it. I show symptoms. “

He added: “Everyone, please be safe, these are not easy times, as I said.”

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Peter also admits that he is worried that his wife Emily MacDonagh will pass on the virus to children because of her work for the NHS.

“Since she is very vulnerable to the virus at the moment, in the last few days it means she is at home now – it’s strange that we have to stay in separate rooms,” he explained in Good Morning Britain.

“The reason is that I have to have children now, and if I’m at risk, I’m afraid children will get it.”

However, the blockade did not stop Peter, making sure he had a lot of time to upset his children.

Bored in one movie, the 47-year-old pretended to be answering the phone while sending out loud words of Adele’s greeting.

More: coronavirus



Dad four pretended to break the telephone line and said, “Yes, hey, listen, I have to go now, I’m not sure you can hear me.”

Without being impressed, the princess came in to turn off the music, shouting, “No thank you!”

Hey, he must play somehow.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Kate Garraway revealed family fears over the outbreak of coronavirus weeks before her husband turned to ICU

MORE: Richard Simmons stuns fans by sharing training videos six years after he was last publicly seen





Coronavirus latest news and updates