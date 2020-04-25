Coronavirus: Peter Andre “proudly gained weight” during the blockade

Peter Andre revealed his pride in gaining weight while blocking the coronavirus (Photo: Rex)

Peter Andre revealed his pride in gaining weight in his retreat.

Britain is currently blocked due to a coronavirus pandemic, and the number of deaths has increased to over 19,000.

Raising the lid for his quarantine, the Mystery Girl singer joked that his “beach body was suspended for now.”

“I proudly lost a few pounds with this block, but it won’t be visible because I’m still training,” said the 47-year-old.

“Do I train as hard as I want to train? No.

Peter isolates himself in his home in Surrey with his wife Emily and his offspring (Photo: WireImage)

“And my body on the beach will be suspended until 2035, so if people don’t mind, I’m happy about it,” he added. Online. “But yes, I still exercise and it is in my nature to do, but of course not so much.”

Peter is currently isolating himself at his home in Surrey with his wife Emily and their two children, Amelia and Theo, as well as Junior and Princess, whom he shares with former Katie Price.

The family was forced to take extra precautions during the whole horror, because Emily is a doctor at the NHS and works on the front lines.

Peter praised Emily’s wife for her hard work on the front line of the coronavirus virus (Photo: WireImage)

Speaking of his work, the star I am a star revealed that he had “sleepless nights”, worrying about protecting his offspring.

“We avoided some missiles because of course Emily was exposed to the virus, so we think we had it and it disappeared, and if it didn’t catch it so far, does that mean it won’t?” – he wrote in the sunshine.

“He’s worried that he can tell me when I think about her. I have daily contact with children and if I receive them, I will almost certainly pass them on to them, so it is difficult to live together and keep a safe distance from Emily, but we do. “

In praising the 30-year-old, Peter added: “He deserves more than just a home-cooked meal, but that’s the only thing I can do to look after children.

“She knows how much I love her. I say I love her all the time – now I say more: “I’m proud of you.”

