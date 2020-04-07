Coronavirus: PFA president says Premier League players “agree to play role”

Gordon Taylor, president of the Professional Footballers’ Association, says Premier League players “agreed to play their part.”

Premier League clubs have offered a 30 percent pay cut for their players, but negotiations with the PFA have stalled. Members are concerned that the money generated by their financial sacrifices will not go to the right places, namely NHS and public services.

The stalemate has drawn widespread criticism from players, with Health Minister Matt Hancock calling for a halt.

“They’ve all agreed to play their part,” said PFA CEO Taylor. We have agreed with what we have said from the beginning, and the fact is that the players are upset that the Minister of Health has to throw them into a corner without looking at them.

“They’re not self-employed, they’re making a huge contribution to the treasury, and they’re also logically feeling that if they don’t take that money, if it’s a third of the time or a third is reduced, it’s treasury.” 200 million a year is worse and could lead to national health and will be needed. “

Due to the epidemic, two MotoGP events have been postponed. The Italian Grand Prix ended on May 29-31, and the Catalan Grand Prix ended on June 5-7.

A statement from the organizers said: “As the situation continues to evolve, new dates for the awards, as well as recently postponed French and Spanish general practitioners, will not be confirmed until it is clear exactly what. It will be possible to hold events. “

The Mercedes F1 team will begin delivering a maximum of 10,000 new breaths to the NHS this week – part of a plan to formulate the Python project to help fight the virus.

Positive Continuous Air Pressure (CPAP) devices, which help patients with coronavirus with lung infections to breathe more easily, were developed by Mercedes engineers, University College London (UCL) and doctors at UCL Hospital.

Olympic champion Adam Pitty will compete in the virtual bike race on Wednesday to raise money for the NHS. The 2016 Gold Medalist will race 100 km from the Go Swift Virtual Competition platform from 10 a.m. with Commonwealth Games boxer Callum Johnson.

“I decided to join the 100-kilometer walk to collect money for NHS charities tomorrow at 10 a.m. in GoZwift. It’s a public and open event and you’re very happy to ride with us,” Pitt tweeted.

The 25-year-old prepared to defend his 100m breaststroke, which he won four years ago in Rio, before the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed.

