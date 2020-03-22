Coronavirus: Philippines demands 215 who attended Islamic event

% MINIFYHTML6559817e188e9db097c7de006ca03e4311%

Manila, Philippines – Authorities are trying to find Filipinos who attended a religious event in Malaysia that has been linked to an increase in COVID-19 cases in some Southeast Asian countries.

The Tablighi Jamaat Congregation, held from February 27 to March 1 at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, drew about 16,000 devotees from about 30 countries.

On its Facebook page, the National Commission for Muslim Philippines (NCMF) announced that 215 Filipinos attended the four-day religious gathering.

During the event, attendees prayed together and slept side by side inside a mosque, and many were poured into tents outside.

Malaysia recorded its highest number of 190 COVID-19 cases on March 15, with the majority of dedicated cases attending the Kuala Lumpur assembly.

The NCMF said the majority of Filipino participants were from the Muslim Mindanao Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BARMM), a group of provinces in the southern Philippines.

Due to the limited personal information available, local authorities depend on communities to identify attendees or to have interested persons present.

“Some fear their communities will reject them or fear being isolated from their families if they are suspected of having a virus. The current message of ‘identification and isolation’ is terrible for many,” the BARRM interior minister said. . , Naguib Sinarimbo.

Moreover, some in attendance may have passed ignorant through the country’s “southern back door”, the islands closest to Malaysia’s maritime border.

On March 13, a Filipino man died after testing positive for COVID-19. He had traveled to Malaysia, but local authorities were unable to confirm whether he attended the Tablighi Jamaat event.

On Thursday, another death was registered in BARMM province of Lanao del Sur. Her test result released on Friday showed she was positive for COVID-19. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event.

“What we really need now is more sets of evidence to identify cases,” Sinarimbo said.

Not enough evidence

On Saturday, the health department said it received 100,000 test kits from China, South Korea and Brunei.

“In the coming days, we will see a real increase in cases,” Undersecretary of Health María Rosario Vergeire said during a news conference.

An increase in COVID-19 cases would be devastating for the BARMM region, with more than 60 percent of its population in poverty.

“We suspect the number of cases will increase. Our strategy is to reduce transmission speed, improve our response and try not to overload our health facilities,” Sinarimbo said.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte announced an improved community quarantine on the island of Luzon to limit the spread of the virus.

Police and military-controlled checkpoints were set up to seal the island with about 56 million people. Other provinces, including those of BARMM, declared similar blockades.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 307 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

Former country’s health minister Manuel Dayrit, who oversaw the 2003 SARS outbreak, said the number does not provide a complete picture of the spread of the virus in the Philippines.

Recent government data showed that only 1,399 people had been tested for COVID-19 in the archipelago.

“We are only looking at the tip of the iceberg. Many cases are not detected due to the low level of evidence,” Dayrit said.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization called on countries to “evaluate, evaluate, evaluate, cite” to verify what has already declared a global health emergency.

But even with accessories from China, the Philippine health department said the tests would be limited to People Under Investication (PUI), a classification for those who show symptoms of COVID-19 and a recent travel history of a country with a high number of infections. .

#MassTestingNow was online Friday when angry Filipinos took to social media, seeking more evidence.

Health workers

Experts said the WHO recommendation is not a viable solution for countries like the Philippines with limited resources.

“Testing is good if we can do it without a lot of money. Between protecting a healthcare worker, treating a patient, and testing for a disease that has not yet been treated, what will save most of your life right away?” Edsel asked. Salvana, an infectious disease specialist.

Salvana said protective equipment for frontline employees and better patient care should be the priority.

This week, the Philippine government announced a budget of 27.1 billion pesos ($ 529 million) to address the COVID-19 crisis, with half the money allocated to the lucrative tourism sector.

The Health Workers Alliance, a nationwide union of health workers, criticized the move.

“Government authorities are failing to provide health workers with the right protective equipment, making them vulnerable to the virus. Where is the heart of this government?” AHW President Robert Mendoza asked in a statement.

Private citizens and various corporations are preparing the deficit with an avalanche of donations of protective gear and food.

The show of support is keeping health workers like Eleazar Sobinsky in a positive mood. “We really feel everyone’s concern for us.”

But Sobinsky said they are gearing up for a long haul where they will see more cases, overcrowded hospitals and tired healthcare workers.

“We will worry about our personal safety and may have to be away from our families for long periods of time. This will be a double burden for us.”