Coronavirus: Philippines Reports World’s First Dead Virus Outside China

BEIJING – The first death outside of China of the new coronavirus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines, as countries around the world have evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and that the Chinese authorities have completed a new hospital of 1 000 beds built quickly for the victims of the outbreak.

Chinese authorities have also delayed the reopening of schools in the hardest-hit province and tightened quarantine in a city by allowing only one family member to venture out to buy supplies.

The Philippine Ministry of Health said that a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, the center of the crisis, had been hospitalized on January 25 with fever, cough and sore throat and was died of severe pneumonia. The 38-year-old companion, also from Wuhan, also tested positive for the virus and remained hospitalized in isolation in Manila.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the entry ban for all non-Chinese nationals. The United States, Japan, Singapore and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and a World Health Organization assessment that such measures unnecessarily harm trade and travel.

The death toll in China has increased from 45 to 304, and the number of cases worldwide has exceeded 14,550, according to the Chinese National Health Commission and other countries. The vast majority of those infected are in China; about 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. The United States has recorded eight cases.

RELATED: What is Coronavirus? What US health officials know about the epidemic that started in Wuhan, China

A hospital specially built to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan is expected to open on Monday, just 10 days after construction begins. A second hospital is expected to open soon after.

In addition, six officials from Huanggang City, near Wuhan in Hubei Province, were dismissed for “poor performance” in managing the epidemic, the official Xinhua news agency reported. He quoted the mayor as saying that “the city’s capacity to treat patients has remained insufficient and that there is a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective suits and medical masks”.

Wenzhou trade and manufacturing center, with nearly 10 million people in the coastal Zhejiang province, confined people to their homes, allowing only one family member to go out every other day to buy the necessary supplies . Huanggang, home to 7 million people, imposed similar measures on Saturday.

With no epidemic in sight, authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the Lunar New Year holidays, which are scheduled to end this week, well into February, to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

Wenzhou, located about 500 miles from Wuhan, suspended the reopening of government offices until February 9, businesses until February 17 and schools until March 1. The city has reported 241 confirmed cases of the virus, one of the highest levels outside of Hubei. .

Similar measures have been announced in the provinces and cities of Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guizhou, Hebei and Hunan, while the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing have also closed schools and public offices indefinitely.

Despite its own drastic travel restrictions, China has angered those imposed by foreign governments, criticizing the Washington order prohibiting entry by most non-citizens who have visited China in the past two weeks. In addition to damaging China’s international reputation, these measures could worsen a domestic economy that is already growing at its lowest rate in decades.

The crisis is the last to confront Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been beset by months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the re-election of the Taiwanese separatist president and criticism of human rights abuses in the traditionally Muslim territory of Xinjiang.

New Zealand announced Sunday that it will temporarily ban Chinese travelers from protecting the South Pacific region from the virus. The 14-day ban applies to foreigners leaving China but not to New Zealand residents. New Zealand has also upgraded its travel advice for China to “Do not travel”, the highest standard.

Qatar Airways has joined the growing number of airlines suspending flights to mainland China. Indonesia and Oman have also suspended flights, as has Saudi Arabia’s flagship national carrier, Saudia.

Saudi state media reported that 10 Saudi students were evacuated from Wuhan on a special flight. He said the students would be examined upon arrival and quarantined for 14 days.

South Korea and India expelled hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan over the weekend. A Turkish military transport plane carrying 42 people arrived in Ankara on Saturday evening. Sunday, a plane chartered by French made its way to France with 300 evacuated from a multitude of European and African countries. And Morocco has repatriated 167 of its inhabitants, mainly students.

Indonesia repatriated 241 citizens from Wuhan on Sunday and quarantined them on the remote islands of Natuna for two weeks. Several hundred residents protested the decision.

So far, Europe has 25 people infected with the virus. On Sunday, the German Red Cross reported two other cases, the two German citizens who were flown from Wuhan on Saturday on military transport carrying 128 people. Eight previous cases in Germany were all linked to an auto parts factory.

France has six cases; Russia, Italy and Britain have two each, and Finland, Sweden and Spain each have one.

German Health Minister Spahn said he had spoken to his American counterpart and agreed that the Group of Seven health ministers would hold a teleconference on how to coordinate efforts against the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t help if only one country takes action, and certainly not in Europe,” said Spahn. The other members of the G-7 are France, Italy, Japan, Canada and Great Britain.

Trump administration national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on CBS “Face the Nation” that the Chinese so far “have certainly been more transparent than in previous crises and we appreciate that and we continue to offer assistance to the Chinese. “

“For the moment, there is no reason for the Americans to panic,” he added. “This is something that is low risk, we think of the United States”

Vietnam counted its seventh case, an American of Vietnamese origin who made a two-hour stopover in Wuhan on the way from the United States to Ho Chi Minh City. The country has ordered schools closed for at least a week in 19 of its 54 provinces and cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which have more than 4 million students.

The manufacturers of rubber gloves in Malaysia, the leading producer of this equipment, have pledged to donate 18 million gloves to Wuhan. “While Malaysians are concerned about the spread of the virus on our shores, we are also in favor of China,” said Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok.

The number of confirmed cases will continue to increase as thousands of specimens of suspected cases still need to be tested, said WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.