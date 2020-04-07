Coronavirus: Piers Morgan begs Boris Johnson trolls to stop

Piers Morgan begged Boris Johnson trolls to dump him as the prime minister fights coronavirus in the intensive care unit.

The presenter of Good Morning Britain called on vile critics to “stop” on Tuesday’s program when he turned to news that Boris was transferred to intensive care on Monday evening as he continued his fight with Covid-19.

“Nobody wants to hear trolling about Boris Johnson. Stop it, ”Piers demanded.

Co-host Susanna Reid then said: “I think it (Boris in the intensive care unit) is warning more and more people that this disease does not discriminate.”

Last night, Piers said it was time for the government to be “100% simple” with the people regarding the state of the prime minister.

Boris Johnson fights coronavirus in the intensive care unit (Photo: PA)

Piers Morgan called on Boris Johnson trolls to stop (photo: Rex)

He hurried to Twitter, writing: “This is an extremely serious situation for the British Prime Minister. Boris Johnson’s condition with #coronavirus at St Thomas’s Hospital has dramatically deteriorated over the past few hours and has been transferred to intensive care at 19:00. Fight Boris – we are all rooting for you. “

Boris, 55, was admitted to hospital last night as a “precautionary measure” and tested after the virus suffered for ten days.





Spokesman number 10 said: “From Sunday evening, the prime minister was under the care of doctors in the hospital of St. Thomas in London, after receiving him with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

“During this afternoon, the prime minister’s condition deteriorated and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the first Secretary of State, to replace him if necessary.

“The Prime Minister receives excellent care and thanks to all NHS employees for their hard work and dedication.”

