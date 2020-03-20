Coronavirus: Pinellas beaches shut for 2+ months commencing Friday

PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is using drastic motion to retain persons away from beaches amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Commissioners ordered all community shorelines to shut at 11:59 Friday These seashores will continue being closed till at least April 6, and some beachgoers are bummed.

“We as Floridians, we require to be equipped to appear to the seaside,” reported Johanna Moore. ” A large amount of us stay in towers that never have access to the outdoor. And if we cannot use our pools and we can not occur to the beach it’s heading to be seriously tricky.”

You can arrive out Friday all through the day, on the other hand, officials warn if crowds get out of hand they will shut the beaches down early.

8 On Your Side spoke with some beach corporations who fully grasp why this is an significant go, but they say it’s going to harm their bottom line.

“I’ve been as a result of tons of hurricanes and purple tides and other scenarios,” claimed one enterprise owner. “In the outdoor company, you get a quite thick skin. But this is a diverse territory.”

The countywide shut down consists of Clearwater Beach, which was not expected to close until eventually Monday, indicating that seashore will also close Friday evening. Other counties and communities are producing equivalent conclusions.

Tampa seashores shut Wednesday, Sarasota County and Manatee County beaches are performing various factors. Manatee County shorelines closed Friday early morning and Sarasota beaches will near Saturday morning.

These countywide closures will not influence non-public beach locations. Even now, anyone on the personal seashores will be requested to adhere to CDC guidelines of keeping six toes apart.

