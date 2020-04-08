Coronavirus policy could lead to more deaths

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, responded on Wednesday to President Trump’s decision to withhold funding from the United States, saying that now was not the time to point fingers.

“For now, you need to focus on fighting this virus,” he said at a news conference after being asked about Trump’s move. “The approach of all political parties should be to save their people.”

“Please do not politicize this virus,” he added. “If you want to have a lot more body bags, you do. If you don’t want many more body bags, then refrain from polishing it. “

He stated in his long response that “global solidarity is very important” and that the US and China should “come together.”

“We don’t have to waste time pointing fingers,” he continued. “We come together.”

The day before, Trump announced that he is suspending US funding for the WHO. He called the agency “China-centric,” and tweeted, “W.H.O. really blew it.”

The W.H.O. it really blew her. For some reason, largely US-funded, but very focused on China. We will be looking good. Fortunately, I rejected his advice on keeping borders open in China ahead of time. Why did they make such a bad recommendation for us?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

There has been increasing anger in the US over the agency’s amplification of Chinese claims about coronaviruses, some of which are false.

For example, the WHO made an infamous tweet on January 14, a Chinese claim that there was no evidence of virus transmission between humans:

Preliminary research by Chinese authorities has found no clear evidence of human-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, # China🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

The agency also warned people to call the “Chinese” virus or associate it with a region, despite the coronavirus originally from Wuhan, China.

China has sought to turn away blames for hiding and destroying early evidence of the coronavirus found in Wuhan since November. Some of her officers have claimed that American soldiers took her to Wuhan.

Because of the criticism of the WHO, it has sought to build relationships with celebrities such as Lady Gaga. Tedros sent him his birthday wishes and thanked him for his support.

