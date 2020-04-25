Coronavirus: Politician apologizes for wearing face mask that looks like Confederate flag

A state senator has apologized for wearing a face mask that resembles a Confederate flag while voting in the state capital, Michigan.

Republican Dale Zorne had previously rejected the pattern on his mask on Friday – despite local media reports saying it was “raising eyebrows”.

But on Saturday, he acknowledged that he had made a mistake, but said: “Even if it was a Confederate flag … we need to talk about teaching our national history in schools.”

“I’m sorry I chose the pattern on my face mask that I wore to the Senate yesterday,” he tweeted.

“I did not mean to offend anyone; however, I know I did, and I am sorry.

“People who know me better know that I don’t support what this pattern shows.

“My actions were a mistake in judgment, for which there is no excuse, and I will learn from this.”

“It wasn’t a Confederate flag. I think even if it was a Confederate flag, you know we have to talk about teaching our national history in schools. And that’s part of our national history, and that’s what we do.” We just can’t throw it away, because it’s part of our history.

“And if we want to make sure that the oppression that happened at that time doesn’t happen anymore, we have to teach it. Our kids need to know what that flag is.”

A reporter asked him what the flag was for. “Confederation,” he replied.

