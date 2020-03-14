Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, Ministry of Health confirms – India News

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in India is now 84, the health ministry said on Saturday.

More than 4000 people who came in contact with 84 positive coronaviruses are being monitored.

After treatment, seven people who had tested positive for coronavirus, including one from Rajasthan, one from Delhi and five from Uttar Pradesh, were released, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of Health also informed that Air India aircraft would be sent to Milan on Saturday to evacuate stranded Indian students.

“The Mahan Air flight returning Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai at midnight on Saturday. A special Air India flight is sent to Milan, Italy on Saturday to return Indian students,” said Sanjeeva Kumar, secretary-general of the Ministry of Health.

Two people have so far died of coronavirus in India. According to the Ministry of Health, both cases had health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, etc., which exacerbated their condition.

The central government declared Covid-19 a “national disaster” on Saturday, announcing once an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to families killed by coronaviruses.

“Given that the spread of COVID-19 in India has been declared a World Health Organization pandemic, the central government has decided to treat it as a reported catastrophe and has announced assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF),” Ministry of the Interior , according to a letter to the states and union territories, the IANS news agency reports.

.