Coronavirus positive man boarded Kochi-Dubai flight, 20 passengers disembarked – News from India

Twenty Dubai-bound passengers were not allowed to go beyond Kerala International Airport in Kochi after a UK citizen tested positive for the new coronavirus shortly before takeoff on Sunday, officials said.

A spokesman for Cochin International Airport Limited said the person, who tested positive on Sunday, was taken to an isolation center at a nearby government hospital.

This takes the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kerala to 20 so far.

The flight departed for Dubai in the afternoon, after 20 passengers were detained. The spokesman, however, did not mention the number of passengers on the flight when it flew.

Earlier, at least 289 passengers were flown into the airport by flight connected to Dubai Emirates after it was revealed that a UK national had been infected with a coronavirus.

The UK traveler belonged to a group of 19 people who were vacationing in the mountain tourist town of Munnar in Kerala and were under surveillance, a spokesman said earlier that day.

The passenger joined the group to reach Kochi Airport without informing authorities in Munnar, he said. Authorities learned he was at Kochi Airport and was traveling on an Emirates flight when the test result arrived.

It was later decided to unload all 19 passengers of his group, the official said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijaray has ordered a probe to reveal that a UK national has reached Kochi International Airport.

Kerala has pressed an emergency button to announce a series of measures to check the spread of the virus after several cases imported into the local transmission of coronavirus cases have been reported from the state.

The state health department called for strict community surveillance, an increase in contact seeking and wiretapping of local authorities to check the spread of the deadly disease.

Two important shrines, Guruvayoor and Sabarimala, reduced their daily grind. The Nair Services Company also asked people to avoid large gatherings.

The cinema halls also announced the closure, and movie units also suspended filming. Hotels and resorts were asked not to entertain foreign guests until further notice.

The state reported the first three cases of coronavirus in India in January this year. They have now fully recovered.

