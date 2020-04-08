Coronavirus postponed Hoku Awards until September

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019 Sara Bilyeu, daughter of Malani Bilyeu, a founding member of Kalapana who died in December, spoke at the 42nd Na Hoku Hanohano Awards while receiving the Anthology Album of the Year Award for “Kalapana: The Original Album Collection” in Hawaii. i The Convention. Center in 2019. Next to it is member of Kalapana DJ Pratt.

The Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts adjourned the 43rd annual Na Hoku Hanohano Award through September 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced today.

“After much consideration, it is with a heavy heart that we share our decision to postpone the 43rd Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards,” said HARA president Amy Hanaiali ‘Gilliom in a release. “The health and well-being of our community, the award nominees, the staff and the thousands of people attending the awards show each year is our first and foremost priority.”

HARA will now announce the final Hoku Award newsletter on April 15, with online voting open for members from May 6 to May 27. The general public will be invited to vote for Favorite Enterer of the Year from June 10 until July 8.

Along with rescheduling the Hokus, HARA has announced the launch of a new Kokua Hawai’i Entertainers Fund to assist current support members out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 25 from 7-9 p.m., HARA and KFVE-TV will co-host a 2-hour live fundraiser hosted by Hawaii News Now’s Billy V, with all proceeds collected going to the fund.

“We hope that this fund will be able to provide some much-needed relief to our members, many who are suffering during this pandemic,” Hanaiali’i Gilliom said. “We hope the community will come out and support them during their difficult times.”

Visit nahokuhanohano.org for more details.

