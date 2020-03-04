coronavirus-precaution:-brandon-restaurant-has-organization-sanitized

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brandon cafe is using the essential actions to guarantee its patrons are protected from the coronavirus.

Enviro-Learn, a Tampa cleanliness corporation, was at Duke’s Brewhouse Wednesday morning to conduct their electrostatic spraying company. The staff of techs came armed with the company’s “Virus Vaporizer guns” to disinfect the organization.

“The germicide we place in that vaporizer is a hospital-grade germicide that kills quite a few viruses. Not only coronavirus, but it also kills flu, Strep and MRSA,” Enviro-Learn franchise owner Jeff DeVengenci said.

According to DeVengenci, the germicide they use kills germs up to 10 days right after spraying.

“We want to be in a position to help the group finest we can. It feels fantastic to assist persons out and know that they are emotion protected,” DeVengenci reported. “Our motto is that we kill germs that kill your business enterprise.”

Marty Rodriguez, the director of functions at Duke’s, says they will have Enviro-Master come in and spray once every week.

“We want to make certain absolutely everyone feels secure going out to try to eat,” said Rodriguez. “The protection is extremely vital to us and, of program, the visitor well being is significant to us. So we want them to truly feel harmless amidst the concerns right now.”

According to Rodriguez, Duke’s workers has also been coached in what he phone calls “rigorous” hand washing.

