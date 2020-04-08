Coronavirus: Premier League players set up a charity fund to raise money for the NHS

Premier League players have set up a charity fund called PlayersTogether to raise money for national health services during the Cronovirus epidemic.

A statement issued Wednesday evening on behalf of all Premier League players said that the new initiative “will help improve the well-being of employees, volunteers and NHS patients under the influence of Quaid 19”.

Top flight players have been under pressure in recent days to take a stand against coronavirus, with British Health Minister Matt Hancock last week calling for high-paying stars to “play their part”.

Much of the football community was angry at the targeting of players. Gary Linker called for more time to act, while the Professional Footballers’ Union (PFA) issued a very strong statement on behalf of the stars of the Premier League, explaining why the club was cutting back on spending. Their end up hurting the NHS budget.

Players from all 20 Premier League clubs traveled with the message #PlayersTogether, including England and Captain Tottenham, Harry Kane, Liverpool captain and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool captain, who was at the forefront of the initiative.

In the statement, the players stressed that negotiations “over the past week” have continued. They have pledged to help NHS Together, an umbrella organization for NHS charities, “produce and distribute funds quickly and efficiently where they are most needed.”

“Footballers, as I was sure, want to do their job. We hope that others who are able to help them, those who have not been unfairly targeted, will do the same,” Linker said in a loud voice. “Honor our players.”

The Minister of Health also reacted to the initiative on social media. “With the warm welcome of this great decision, many Premier League footballers are eager to create a #roader to support NHS charities,” Hancock tweeted. “You play your part.”

Statement of Premier League players

Over the past week, we, as a group of Premier League players, have had countless conversations with the prospect of creating a partnership fund that can be used to distribute money where it is most needed in this COVID-19 crisis. Help those who are fighting for us on the NHS frontline and other important areas of our needs. This is a critical time for our country and our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way we can.

We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a large number of players from Premier League clubs, we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) to help them produce and distribute the budget. We have cooperated. Quickly and efficiently where more is needed.

NHSCT is a national umbrella organization for more than 150 registered NHS charities, working closely with the Charitable Commission, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and NHS UK to represent, champion and support official NHS charities. NHSCT is the official NHS partner in the country.

The contributions that this initiative will help you with help NHSCT to quickly support the front line in several ways, including to help the well-being of NHS employees, volunteers and patients affected by COVID-19, as well as to help them. In their work, they need many other important areas, both now and in the long run.

#PlayersTogether We, as players, work together to create a volunteer initiative, apart from any other club and league conversation, that can help raise the necessary budget for those who need it now. We receive. Make a real difference to try and help with many other countries.

Our prayers and thoughts go out to everyone affected by this crisis. By sticking together, we do it. Staying at home Protect NHS. Save lives.

