Coronavirus problems: As topic parks announce they will near, nearby enterprises brace for the effect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No waiting around in line for rides. No have to have to get Fast Passes. No appears of delighted screams emanating from theme park partitions.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and LEGOLAND Florida have announced they will near Monday, March 16 as a result of March 31.

People selections not only impact vacationers, but people’s livelihoods, also.

“What far better handle than throughout the avenue from Legoland? It is in all my promoting,” said Cindy Mokbel, operator of Mediterranean Refreshing Grill in Wintertime Haven.

Mokbel and her spouse opened the new cafe six months in the past in the Wintertime Haven Square plaza.

She selected the place for its proximity to the Polk County topic park.

“Unusually when they’re listed here, they take in in this article each day simply because we’re the only Mediterranean restaurant around right here,” she claimed.

The frequent website traffic has stored her cafe entire. That is, until eventually the coronavirus arrived along.

“The very last couple of weeks, we’ve noticed some slowdowns, especially lunch. Like right now, we’d be just packed and needing probably a different further server so it is pretty a distinction,” said Mokbel. “As a new begin-up business enterprise, financially, that is not a superior factor for absolutely sure. But we’re all set to brace it, no make any difference what.”

It is organizations like hers that, industry experts say, could endure the most during these closures.

“The dining establishments, the gas stations, perhaps the theater, the arts, and society, it could be any number of factors. Confident they count on that, calendar year immediately after 12 months, month just after thirty day period and they budget accordingly,” claimed Mark Jackson, executive director of Polk County Tourism & Sports Marketing and advertising.

Jackson tells 8 On Your Side, there are 8,000 rental units in the northeast part of the county for guests traveling east or west to theme park sights.

“When that is delayed, then they have dollars circulation complications. Workers do not get employed, you have that trickle-down sort of unfavorable multiplier that actually can impression but we just want to brace for it,” he claimed. “Most of the time, these occasions or even the sights, the demand is just gonna be delayed. It doesn’t go absent. It is not perishable.”

As for the theme parks by themselves, Walt Disney Entire world officers say they will be paying solid associates in the course of the closure.

The vacation resort is extending its annual passes for the number of days the parks will be closed.

Tickets and resort stays can be refunded.

For extra facts, go to https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/travel-facts/

Universal Studios has established flexible complications for individuals who booked visits.

Attendees can call (877) 801-9720 or take a look at https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/conditions-of-support/operations-update.

LEGOLAND Florida says its personnel will carry on to work on web site as scheduled.

“We have flexible choices in location for friends who have booked travel offers or tickets with us. Guests can email llf.experience@legoland.com for much more data,” wrote a LEGOLAND spokesperson in a assertion.

Busch Gardens and SeaWorld will also be shut from March 16 through the end of the thirty day period.

“During this time crucial personnel, which includes animal treatment experts, will keep on to seem just after the overall health, basic safety and dietary wants of the animals in our care. Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also carry on to function,” a assertion reads from the SeaWorld Parks & Amusement website.

Comprehensive-time workers will also be compensated during the closure, the business reported.

