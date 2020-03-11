Coronavirus problems: Ellenton man in isolation at Bradenton medical center after being examined for COVID-19

(Source: Kim Paris)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ellenton man is in isolation at Manatee Memorial Medical center and has been tested for coronavirus, his wife tells 8 On Your Facet.

Kim Paris claims her partner John was tested for the virus on Tuesday right after other exams arrived back again damaging. She posted about what transpired on Facebook and urged absolutely everyone to get the coronavirus scenario critically.

She reiterated that sentiment in a phone job interview with 8 On Your Aspect.

“We’ve watched the news like every person else looking at it unfold throughout the country. And subconsciously, like nearly anything else, you see it taking place all around you, you don’t think it is going to materialize to you,” she said.

Paris tells us her husband went to the clinic on Monday with a fever immediately after getting a cough for 10 days. Immediately after investing seven to 8 hours in the emergency area, she states her partner was moved.

“And the health and fitness division arrived to the medical center but the nurse performed the test simply because he’s in isolation, and they are limiting the sum of individuals that appear in and have exposure just in scenario it is beneficial,” she mentioned.

Paris describes her husband as a “homebody” and mentioned in her Fb submit, “(if he) could get it then so could you.”

“My husband is in all probability your the very least social flutter out there. He does not go anywhere with me. I’m not indicating he does not go anyplace, but he’s a lot more the homebody form,” she explained to us by phone. “I’m the wife that goes out shopping or whatever. And so this is a human being that ‘if he exams good,’ he’s experienced the minimum publicity than most individuals.”

Kim suggests the couple will know the final results of the test in a couple of times.

