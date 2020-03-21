Coronavirus problems finally shut down Pinellas County seashores

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater beach is best known for its sugary sand and crystal distinct waters, but this weekend no one will be equipped to get pleasure from it.

Saturday is the to start with entire working day of beach front closures for all of Pinellas County owing to coronavirus problems.

Regional federal government is executing almost everything they can to keep men and women absent. The county is placing up barricades in parking plenty and boarding up boardwalks and piers to shut off accessibility. They also have quite a few indications primary up to the beach front telling folks to change back, seashores are closed thanks to COVID-19.

County leaders designed the tough decision immediately after illustrations or photos exhibiting crowded Florida beach locations went viral. Many were upset declaring Floridians weren’t getting the danger seriously.

Seaside closures have diversified county by county. Tampa shut their shorelines down Wednesday, Manatee County yesterday and Friday at 11:59 was the start out of the Pinellas County beach shut down.

These county closures really do not implement to private seashores, in which people today are nonetheless asked to adhere to CDC suggestions and remain 6 feet apart. “It would be good if they would do the exact point in the entire condition,” claimed visitor Alaina Peebles. “It is disappointing [that the beaches are shut down] but I do believe individuals need to take it significantly.

For now the closure lasts till Monday, April 6th but it could previous longer. Remain with 8 on your aspect for the latest on this building predicament.