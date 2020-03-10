Coronavirus prompts 7 Chicago nursing residences to opt out as Election Day polling sites

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is scrambling to obtain polling spots right after coronavirus fears prompted 7 metropolis nursing houses to decide out of serving as Election Working day websites and about a dozen other areas to request remaining relieved of early voting and Election Day obligations.

Some suburban and Downstate election officials are also feeling the pinch as nursing homes drop to serve as polling areas to secure their in particular susceptible residents.

Wellness officers on Tuesday introduced the state has 19 verified coronavirus instances, together with kinds in Kane and McHenry counties — the initially in Illinois outside of Prepare dinner County.

And it’s boosting inquiries about the in general effect the virus could have on next week’s presidential most important.

“I suspect it may well affect turnout as very well,” explained Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Commissioners spokesman.

The polling spot switches are prompting town election officers to really encourage voters to either early vote by March 16, or vote by mail, with a deadline to utilize on Thursday. Officials said apps have to be in their Chicago office environment or get there through mail by 5 p.m.

7 nursing homes — representing 8 precincts in the city — have requested not to provide as polling internet sites, Allen explained. On the other hand, some senior facilities really don’t want to shut down as polling destinations due to the fact which is wherever their personal residents vote, he mentioned.

A polling location in the 47th Ward in 2015. File Image.Craig Newman/Solar-Periods

“We have a combination of conditions because then it gets a well being situation to transfer them to yet another internet site, to have them travel off the grounds of the facility to go vote someplace else,” Allen stated of nursing property people.

Additionally, Allen claimed there are 26 metropolis precincts, out of 2,069, in which no polling put has been recognized for Election Working day. He claimed about a dozen of individuals precincts involve polling places that have opted out of holding voting due to the fact of the coronavirus.

Allen reported it’s not unusual for all the declared web-sites to be lined up at this place, but “what’s strange is this emergency declaration, now on leading of every thing else is impacting it.”

On top of that, early voting was discontinued at all nursing homes in the town, and inhabitants were being instructed by vote by mail as a substitute, Allen mentioned.

Illinois Point out Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said DuPage County has also notified the board that nursing residences in the county have been withdrawing as polling places.

Dietrich mentioned nursing residence citizens will as an alternative be specified mail ballots.

And the Illinois Department of General public Wellbeing has recommended to other counties that it would be safer to go polling destinations from senior facilities, which include in Downstate Quincy, exactly where the Illinois Veterans Household has served as a polling area. Peoria on Tuesday also introduced that polling was staying moved out of nursing houses in the county.

Chicago voters can obtain their polling destinations on the net. Other Illinois voters can uncover details on their polling places on the Illinois Condition Board of Elections site.

Early voting began on March 2, and Chicago election officers have urged voters fearful about contracting coronavirus to vote by mail in its place of trekking to a voting place.

All Chicago early voting places are open up Monday as a result of Friday, from 9 a.m. until eventually 7 p.m.

A sticker sits on the front of a voting booth at a polling place on election day February 24, 2015 in Chicago. File PhotoScott Olson/Getty Visuals

Via Sunday, 48,751 Chicago voters utilized early voting, which is down 6% from this point in 2016, Allen mentioned. The vote-by-mail apps are up a whopping 244% from the 2016 main complete, with 83,194 implementing to use that route this 12 months.

The whole number of those people who have early voted or asked for mail ballots is at 132,000, Allen said on Sunday. At this level in the March 2016 election, Chicago’s merged early voting and vote by mail was much less than 84,000.

The Centers for Disease Command web page experiences that older people today and people of all ages with significant fundamental well being problems — this sort of as heart condition, lung disease and diabetic issues, for illustration — look to be at better danger of building significant COVID-19 illness.

The Wellbeing Treatment Council of Illinois, which represents 300 nursing facilities in the point out, stated it is performing with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state’s community well being department to adhere to all coronavirus rules to defend its people, as very well as its team.

“Since our inhabitants are at heightened hazard for complications for the reason that of their age and fundamental health and fitness ailments, nursing households in Illinois are normally vigilant in safeguarding our people from communicable disorders,” the team reported in a statement.

The group mentioned it’s adhering to tips, which contain checking nursing home personnel for possible signs and symptoms prior to their shifts, and encouraging them to remain house if they are ill.

There are also visitor constraints in put, “with handful of exceptions, and all those allowed to enter will be screened,” the team stated.