Coronavirus Prompts NBA to Suspend Year

A Jazz/Thunder recreation as Chesapeake Energy Arena was canceled in advance of the time was suspended.

Urbanative/Creative Commons

Before now introduced the information that March Madness would be played to mostly-vacant arenas because of to the coronavirus. This evening brought an even far more dramatic step from elsewhere in the globe of basketball: the NBA period is suspended, effective promptly.

The league’s push release pointed to the tipping stage as associated to tonight’s Utah Jazz/Oklahoma City Thunder recreation — which has because been canceled.

The NBA declared that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily analyzed constructive for COVID-19. The check end result was noted soon prior to the suggestion-off of tonight’s video game involving the Jazz and Oklahoma Town Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s match was canceled. The afflicted participant was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending activity enjoy subsequent the conclusion of tonight’s program of games until eventually further see. The NBA will use this hiatus to establish next techniques for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jazz participant who experienced tested good for the coronavirus was Rudy Gobert. As a selection of reporters have famous, Gobert also responded to the league’s coronavirus recommendations by touching the recording equipment of customers of the media before this 7 days.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, resources report that Gobert is presently “feeling very good, robust and steady.”

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has examined good for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Resources say Gobert is emotion fantastic, solid and secure — and was emotion strong ample to perform tonight.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

We’ll have additional on this tale as the NBA releases much more details.

Subscribe here for our free day by day publication.

Browse the total tale at NBA Communications