Coronavirus Protection: California beneath lock down COVID-19 affected person sends powerful message

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 / 11:32 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 20, 2020 / 11:32 AM EDT

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the newest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms throughout the nation. If you skip the stay report, you’ll be equipped to see a replay minutes right after the stream finishes.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – There have been approximately more than 4,500 new conditions of COVID-19 in the U.S. around the previous 24 several hours.

The nation’s most populous state, California, is purchasing its nearly 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s purchase marks the first statewide required limits in the United States. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon joins the discussion.

Other tales in today’s clearly show:

Beach locations Shut: Thursday was the past day to love Alabama shorelines. By get of Governor Kay Ivey the two general public and private beaches will be shut at the very least by means of April 5th and probably for a longer period. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reviews.

For the complete story: Simply click Below.

STATEWIDE MANDATES: In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued statewide mandates Thursday, having sweeping motion towards the spread of COVID-19. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn studies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press convention as he announced the signing of a condition disaster declaration to improve means for the state to deal with novel coronavirus situations on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Image/Wes Rapaport)

For the complete tale: Simply click In this article.

Potent Information: A Nashville gentleman who tested optimistic for COVID-19 Wednesday wants his tale to serve as a warning for men and women who problem the seriousness of the virus. WKRN’s Josh Breslow reports.

For the entire tale: Click on In this article.

