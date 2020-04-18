Coronavirus Protesters Modern-Day Rosa Parks

Steven A. Moore, a member of the “Opening Council of Our Country” announced by Trump this week, returned strongly because he said protesters protesting against social distance measures are like a political rights icon Rosa Park, who was arrested for refusing to obey a racist segregation law.

On Friday, the Washington Post published an article in which Moore compared protesters – some of whom carried Flag Federation flags and placards – explicitly with Rosa Parks:

“I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and overcome,” said Stephen Moore, a conservative economist. Moore is a member of the White House council to reopen the country and a coalition of conservative leaders and activists seeking to push government officials to relax orders at home.

“I call on these people in the modern Rosa parks – they are protesting against injustice and the loss of liberty,” Moore told protesters.

The comparison provoked astonishing reactions from prominent Twitter users. Moore’s quote really exploded when Bill Crystal wrote it on Twitter, calling it “strikingly stupid and deeply offensive.”

Journalists and other prominent figures gathered in Moore and defended the lofty legacy of the Rosa Parks.

I remember when Rosa Parks waved around a federal flag because she wanted to go back to a pork plant and work for the minimum wage before being infected with a virus and dying.

They don’t teach you that in history books

A man who said Trump’s first act as a prince ousted a black family (Obama) from public accommodation says activist activists protesting social removal measures to protect the public from a deadly virus is like Rosa. Parks.

#RosaParks could not eat where it wanted, sit where it wanted, find jobs for which it was qualified or vote. Right-wing protesters backed by #Trump are demanding the right to endanger everyone so that they can replenish fertilizers and paint their roots. #Coronavirus https://t.co/CxjA50a9Fx

Could you imagine the result if Rosa brought a gun to the bus?

The Rosa Parks and every other soul involved in the boycott of Montgomery Bus suffered more than 380 days of harassment, assault and shooting. They woke up 380 in the morning, one after the other, knowing that they had risked their lives. https://t.co/gorXJFQjce

Well, it’s close to Rosa Parks. They would drive the bus. https://t.co/GIC52px7RA

“I call on these people in the modern Rosa Parks – they are protesting against injustice and the loss of liberty,” Stephen Moore told protesters who want to leave their homes.

Rosa Parks is in the news today – for the wrong reasons. If your kids ask you about it, here’s a great introhttps: //t.co/orqnKybtKf @NGKids

definitely juuust like Rosa Parks https://t.co/k5lpWMxESI pic.twitter.com/ybqR39H72W

White House financial adviser Stephen Moore says Americans protesting home orders are “modern Rosa parks.”

“I call on these people to modern Rosa parks – they are protesting against injustice and the loss of liberty.”

. Step StephenMoore is a dangerous charlatan and a fool. He calls on the protesters who stand out, the modern Rosa parks. He seems to know less about history than he does about finances. # κορωνοϊός

“Modern Rosa Parks” https://t.co/HTJRBkuVWZ

Stephen Moore is one of the least specialized people in America who speaks to Rosa Parks. https://t.co/66FPaTyFe9

Indeed, indeed.

