Coronavirus: public should not expect restrictions lifted after weekend

Health Minister Simon Harris said it “would not be wise” to expect public health restrictions to be lifted after this weekend.

“If we get off the hook, the progress we have made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we do not progress further, we will find ourselves in a difficult situation. We have to reduce the growth rate. “

The country cannot be “normal” this bank holiday weekend, he warned.

“Life is unusual right now, the alternative is so much worse that we cannot save the lives we want.”

The minister said that the new powers granted to the gardaí, which he promulgated Tuesday evening, will be used “sparingly” and that they were intended only for the holiday weekend period.

However, he recognized that if necessary, he would make the decision to extend the powers.

Mr Harris paid tribute to the Irish people for the great response they have given by following “very important” public health guidelines. He said he plans to have the Irish follow the advice and stay home this weekend.

However, if someone leaves their home, Gardai will remind them of the directions and ask them to return home. Fines will be imposed in “exceptional circumstances”, he said.

New regulations

On Tuesday evening, Harris released new regulations giving the gardaí extended powers to enforce restrictions on public traffic due to Covid-19.

Harris signed the settlement hours after a cabinet meeting where divisions emerged over the new laws that are needed to allow An Garda Síochána to arrest people who do not comply with government restrictions.

This comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team called on the public not to take unnecessary trips during Easter. With the death toll in Covid-19 reaching a daily record high of 36 on Tuesday, the chief medical officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, called on people to “stay the course” and commit to continuing to implement the restrictions. of movement.

The measures are unlikely to be eased significantly for another three or four weeks, until testing and contact tracing are intensified so that suspected cases can be identified quickly, the team said. public health emergency.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Mr. Harris said it was important that the guards have the new powers “in their pockets” as a reserve if they needed them.

However, in a “long” discussion in cabinet, sources said that some ministers expressed concern that the new regulations could “go too far”.

Regulation is necessary for the entry into force of the powers contained in the 2020 Law on Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19), which recently completed its passage through the Dáil and the Seanad.

The law provides that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction from a garda who seeks to impose social distancing rules is guilty of an offense which may result in a prison sentence of up to six months.

“A number of ministers have spoken out in favor of signing the settlement, saying that the gardaí would need the power to be able to apply these measures if that were to happen,” said a high-level source.

“But some cabinet members are concerned because this is a completely new approach; these are revolutionary rules. Some are therefore quite uncomfortable and fear that it is too far away. “

Ministers privately expressed concerns that the longer the restrictions are in place, the more difficult they will become for the police.

Death toll in the Republic

There are now 210 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic. The public health emergency team also reported 345 new confirmed cases on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,709.

Dr. Holohan said that the lifting of the restrictive measures “does not seem likely at the moment”. Although the measures would not be in place longer than necessary, the decisive criteria would be the rate of case growth, intensive care admissions and deaths, and the ability of the system to detect and test suspected cases “in real time “

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to discuss the Covid-19 crisis, the conduct of the funeral, as well as helping the bereaved in these difficult times, with the church, faith and ethical leaders on Wednesday.

Varadkar also met Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Tuesday to discuss public compliance with the social distancing guidelines. Although compliance levels were described as generally good, Mr. Harris is said to have expressed concern about families traveling to vacation homes before the Easter holiday weekend. Concerns have also been expressed about cyclists traveling long distances, sometimes in bags.