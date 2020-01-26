Coronavirus: Putra Mosque in Putrajaya closed to visitors Malaysia

The Putra Mosque has been closed to non-Muslim visitors since 2 p.m. until further notice after the outbreak of the new Corona Virus 2019 (2019-nCoV). – Reuters picture

PUTRAJAYA, January 26 – The Putra Mosque has been closed to non-Muslim visitors since 2:00 p.m. until further notice after the outbreak of the new Corona Virus 2019 (2019-nCoV).

A spokesman for the mosque administration, who was contacted by Bernama, said the mosque was only opened for prayers.

Non-Muslim visitors are only allowed to take photos outside the building (in front of the guard post), he said.

Meanwhile, in the area around the Putra Mosque and Dataran Putra, where many visitors gathered, Bernama saw the long weekend in connection with the Chinese New Year celebration to visit the place.

So far, it has been confirmed that four Chinese citizens visiting Malaysia are infected with the virus. – Bernama