Coronavirus: Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers Received Mental Health Advice

Passengers quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan amid the coronavirus epidemic have access to mental health counseling and better access to the Internet.

The Diamond Princess is back at sea after being isolated in the port of Yokohama, with 61 people – including British honeymooner Alan Steele, of Wolverhampton – having been transported to hospital after having tested positive for the virus.

(PA graphics)

There are nearly 3,700 passengers on the liner, including 78 British passport holders, and the quarantine of the ship is expected to continue until February 19.

A skipper of the vessel operator spoke of the difficulties encountered by those on board and what is being done to help.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rai Caluori, executive vice president of Princess Cruises, said, “This is incredibly stressful and stimulating for our customers and our crew. Being isolated in a cabin for 14 days, although well appointed, is certainly not an experience that we would wish for anyone. ”

Balconies aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship (David Abel / PA)

He said the company’s president, Jan Swartz, had traveled to Japan and met with government officials and first responders, adding, “We are in full coordination and are following the advice of experts.”

Caluori said they provide in-room meals three times a day to all public halls, providing free Internet and telephone connection, and have significantly increased Internet bandwidth.

“We recognize that a situation like this can create unprecedented stress, so we also offer our clients and crews mental health telephone advice if they are experiencing such stress and mental health issues. “, did he declare.

Although we face many limitations and challenges, we do our best to meet the most critical needs of #DiamondPrincess. We also work to provide as much care and comfort as possible to everyone on board. We hope that these gestures will cheer up the people on board. pic.twitter.com/Dlzq3nH7Qc

– Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 8, 2020

“I must say that the level of energy, commitment and passion here at our head office is very high and we have equipped our head office to work 24/7.

“Rest assured that we are doing our best to cope with this situation. We are here for our guests and we are here for our crew.

“As I mentioned, these are very unique circumstances that have forced us to reorganize our activities on board hotels, food and beverages and all of the customer services.”

Caluori said the cabin video-on-demand system has been improved with a significant amount of additional films and eight additional live television channels.

He also said that the Japanese Minister of Health had provided additional medical personnel to work with the medical team on board.

A sign asking for help was hung on the balcony of another passenger (David Abel / PA)

British passenger David Abel told BBC Breakfast that the ship is now back at sea and that they are confined to their cabins most of the time.

“All passengers are allowed on deck, 50 at a time, deck by deck. So it’s about once every three days, we have an hour or 90 minutes to stretch our legs on the bridge, “he said.

His wife Sally Abel told the program that she was lucky because she had a balcony, adding, “We were able to breathe fresh air in and out, but there are a lot of people here in the interior cabins without windows or windows. natural light and only air conditioning, so they really bring joy when they go out. ”

Abel said they had to wear masks on the deck, adding, “If we want to talk to someone, we have to be two meters apart.

“These are not ship rules. They come from the Japanese health authority and we have a quarantined health worker who watches us when we are on deck. ”