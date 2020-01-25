Coronavirus Raises Concerns About Lunar New Year Celebrations in Los Angeles

While the events of the Lunar New Year are canceled all over China amid the coronavirus cases, the festivities here at home should go as planned.

But with the news of the new coronavirus in the United States, many relatives and friends visiting China have many questions.

“I hear a lot of people talking,” said Mei Ling Zhou of Covina.

Zhou is an interpreter at the Emanate intercommunity health hospital. Many of his patients are Chinese travelers.

“We meet some people. They are afraid to come back because they are already there,” said Zhou.

Emanate Health’s intercommunity hospital medical director, Dr. Kevin Hua, said, “We expect to see a lot of travelers.”

As more US cases of the new coronavirus continue to be identified, Hua said his staff are ready.

“Filter them for travel history for the past two weeks,” said Hua. “Go to Asia, especially to China in Wuhan province.”

New information from the CDC reveals that symptoms can be more than just the common cold. Symptoms include cough, runny nose, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, palpitations, and conjunctivitis.

“It can get worse and lead to respiratory distress, sepsis and even death,” said Hua.

Like the SARS virus, this coronavirus originated from animals. But unlike SARS, initial case reports are less severe. However, warn the doctors, we are still in the early stages.

Hua said, “It is a newly identified virus. We know very little about the virus itself.”

At this point, officials from the L.A. County Public Health Department say there is no reason to avoid community celebrations.

“Wash your hands if you’re going to be in contact with other people. This is the best practice. If you cough or sneeze, cough in your elbow, instead of coughing in your hands,” said Hua.

Zhou prefers to err on the side of caution. She tells her family to skip the travel plans and just communicate by phone and video chat.

“We can stay connected, but try not to have as many personal contacts,” she said. “We can go another time, but not now. Our health is more important.”

