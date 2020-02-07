Coronavirus: Rapid KL complies with WHO hygiene guidelines, no decrease in passengers, says CEO | Life

Rapid KL workers are seen cleaning the exterior of a bus at the Rapid KL depot in Kuala Lumpur on February 7, 2020. – Pictures by Hari Anggara

CHERAS, February 7 – Given the outbreak of the Wuhan virus, Rapid KL has stepped up its cleanliness efforts in line with World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

According to Muhammad Yazurin Sallij, CEO of Rapid Bus, management has taken precautionary measures to clean the inside of all Rapid buses.

“In addition to our daily bus cleaning, we added a disinfectant recommended by the WHO.

“As Rapid Buses carry 478,000 passengers a day, this is a measure to minimize the risk of exposure to the corona virus,” he said during a demonstration session at the Rapid Bus depot.

An employee has her temperature checked at the Rapid KL depot in Kuala Lumpur on February 7, 2020.

In addition, the Rapid bus drivers now have their temperature checked before they can start work.

The bus drivers are then given a face mask that they must wear throughout their shift.

“This happens every morning in all seven Rapid KL depots as well as in Rapid Penang, Kuantan, Kamunting and Manjung.

“Only those who are fit and healthy can continue their driving service. Bus captains and frontliner employees also receive masks.

“It is very important that we take care of our bus drivers because they are the ones who come across the most,” said Muhammad.

A bus driver wears a face mask in Kuala Lumpur on February 7, 2020.

He said this in response to news that a tour bus driver in Japan may have been infected with coronavirus after coming into close contact with Chinese tourists from Wuhan in January.

As an additional precaution, hand disinfectants were used in all airport shuttle buses.

Rapid Rail CEO Abdul Hadi Amran said similar precautions have been taken at the stations.

Rapid Bus CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij Muhammad Yassin (left) and Rapid Rail CEO Abdul Hadi Amran (right) at a press conference on February 7, 2020 in Kuala Lumpur.

“All seats, handles and stanchions are wiped with the recommended disinfectant, as these are the most common points of contact in one go.

“Escalator handrails and elevator buttons are wiped three times a day with the approved disinfectant. So far, they have only been wiped once a day.

“The washrooms are cleaned eight times a day,” he said.

At the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn MRT station in Kuala Lumpur on February 7, 2020, a worker is seen cleaning the automatic ticket gate.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi has asked all commuters to practice good personal hygiene.

“Hand disinfectants are provided at the staff counter. Commuters are welcome to use them, ”he said.

As of today, public health experts around the world are still trying to understand, track, and contain the novel 2019 coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in early December.

Early signs indicate that the virus jumps between people who are in close contact with one another and is likely to spread when an infected person sneezes or coughs.