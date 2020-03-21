Coronavirus-related pandemic discharge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas border county has issued a curfew by urging residents to stay off public and private roads at night hours to try to stop the spread of the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday afternoon, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr, issued a series of emergency warrants that will keep residents off public and private roads and streets between midnight and 5 p.m. Cameron County includes the border town of Brownsville and the starting point for the south beach on Padre Island.

Another provision of the order excuses people who are going away from the work that is allowed in these hours, and those seeking medical attention, prescriptions, fuel or food. Those who violate the curfew could be fined up to $ 1,000 and / or sent to prison for up to 180 days. Trevino previously ordered closure of county beaches to try to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

During a recent press conference, Trevino said recreational fishermen had been upset with the closure of beaches. He reiterated that everything was done to prevent the virus from spreading. This week, Cameron County announced its first confirmed case of the virus, which involved a 21-year-old Rancho Viejo man who had recently returned from Europe and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The emergency order is in addition to state and federal orders issued in the last days of closing restaurants, but allowing the delivery and collection of food and alcohol. Breitbart Texas reported that existing orders issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott limit the size of social gatherings to less than 10 individuals, Breitbart Texas reported.

