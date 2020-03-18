Coronavirus remains infectious in the air for hours on the surface for days – news from India

A new coronavirus that has killed about 8,000 and infected 200,000 people worldwide for several days remains infectious in aerosols and surfaces, says a breakthrough study that explains the pathogen spreads rapidly with infected droplets and out of contact with contaminated surfaces.

Sars-CoV-2, a virus that causes Covid-19 disease, can be detected for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper surface, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastics and stainless steel, a study has revealed in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

She compared the stability of Sars-Cov-2 in the environment with that of Sars-Cov, which caused the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which contracted close to 8,000 people in 2002-2003.

Scientists say both viruses are closely related. No cases of Sars have been detected since 2004.

The study found that the stability, that is, the duration of the virus in the environment, of Sars-CoV-2 was similar to the stability of Sars-CoV in the experimental conditions tested. But unlike Sars, which was contained in intensive contact-seeking measures and case isolation, the transfer of Covid-19 data to several countries in the community turned it into a pandemic.

Community transfer is when a person tests positive for the disease, but doctors are unable to find the source of the infection.

“This indicates that differences in the epidemiological characteristics of these viruses likely stem from other factors, including high viral load in the upper respiratory tract and the possibility of people infected with Sars-CoV-2 shedding and transmitting the virus while asymptomatic,” the study said Wednesday.

The study warned of the danger of the spread of Covid-19 by people who have no symptoms or those with mild symptoms, a phenomenon confirmed in another study from China that found that for every confirmed case in China, there are another five to 10 people in the mild community. undetected symptoms. These undiagnosed cases were the source of 79% of reported infections in China before concluding on January 23, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Science.

Another major difference between the two viruses is that Covid-19 is spreading in communities, unlike Sars, which has caused outbreaks in clusters in hospitals. “If the spread of the virus is high, there will be a higher concentration of aerosols in the air and on the surfaces, which increases the risk of transmission in hospital compared to other groups,” said Dr. G Anil K Prasad, professor and former head of Virology Respiratory System at Vallabhai Chest Institute, Delhi University.

Virus decay is the release of a virus into the air or any surface by an infected person.

“Those in the ICU who perform intubation in people with severe respiratory illnesses are particularly at risk and must wear N95 filter masks to 95% liquid or particulate matter in the air,” he said. Intubation is a procedure through which a tube is inserted into a patient’s airways through the throat to assist breathing.

The World Health Organization is considering new “air precautions” for hospital staff. “When you do an aerosol generation process, like a medical facility, you have the ability to what we call aerosolize these particles, which means they can stay in the air a little longer. It’s very important for healthcare professionals to take extra precautions while working on patients and performing these procedures,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, Head of WHO Diseases and Zoonoses at Geneva.

