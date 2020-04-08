Coronavirus rescue fund should be used to pay workers rather than rescue businesses

Need to apply for government support? Are you facing that question for the first time in your life now?

Millions of American workers now roam in the mountains of their unemployed form, listening for hours to irritate music and answer questions, crashing under unprecedented demand. You are reloading a website.

Approximately 157 million Americans have access to health insurance through their jobs in 2018, and when those jobs are gone, workers will face ultra-high COBRA premiums and Medicaid eligibility puzzles.

What if workers maintained salaries and health insurance, and were convinced that the same job was there when the economy could resume?

This is exactly what is happening to air workers, thanks to the framework that the aviation union proposed with Peter DeFaggio’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman and fought. Under the CARES Act, Congress granted $ 31 billion in salaries for aviation. These grants can only be used to keep 750,000 airline employees and other air workers on salaries and to connect to health insurance.

With almost no air travel, an overwhelming majority of these workers could become unemployed in the coming weeks. However, under the CARES Act on Aviation, workers receive salary and medical care.

It can also be a preventive measure for economic recovery. Most air workers need to pass security checks and safety training that require time and resources. Aviation is vital to running the US economy, creating 10 million jobs and generating $ 1.7 trillion in economic activity. With these subsidies, workers can be ready to return to work once the COVID-19 pandemic is in control, so the industry can take off and the economy will not stay at the gate waiting for crew .

Treasurer Stephen Munchin can make the security of his salary the same reality for tens of millions of American workers. Under the CARES Act, Congress established a $ 500 billion Economic Stability Fund. Congress, recognizing the nature of the crisis, has given Mnutin extensive discretion, including the ability to set the best lending terms for the benefit of the federal government.

Washington has provided relief to Wall Street and corporate America [such as bank bailout in 2008 and airline bailout in 2001] for the past 20 years, but daily workers are notified of pink slips and evictions Received.

This does not have to be the case.

Large companies are also large companies. These large companies can reduce checks to workers if they have the support, as they already have a payroll system with specific data on salaries and benefits that employees received before the pandemic. You can continue to.

The unemployment system across the country is already “overwhelmed,” Politico reports, and will add more than millions of workers in the coming weeks. However, if Mnuchin continues to connect workers to existing salaries using the CARES law, it will protect employment and take advantage of existing systems, rather than placing additional burdens on both personal and public programs. Use his authority to convert loans into pay subsidies, such as in the aviation sector, or to accept some of the loans used for payroll [such as small business loans on invoices] By doing so, Mnuchin can help you achieve this goal.

Mnuchin was able to use more of the same company’s handouts using his power, but strict oversight, unrelated to the Treasury, allowed him to help those who work with authority. Helps drive it. The Parliamentary Oversight Commission has extensive authority to conduct hearings and provide real-time information to US citizens. It is increasingly important to appoint strong and fearless members to the committee.

It is the Commission’s responsibility to shed light on any effort by the Treasury to allow for corporate abuse such as stock repurchases, dividends, increased executive compensation, or consumer misconduct. Rather than passing corporate oversight provisions to the Republican Senate, subpoenas and loudspeakers are most important to ensure that the Stability Fund is not a distribution to the United States, but a worker rescue package. Two important ways.

The powerful real-time action of the Congressional Oversight Committee allows the CARES Act to prioritize American life and livelihood during this pandemic. It can provide security to millions of workers and ensure that the US economy does not become a permanent victim of the virus.

Katie Porter is a member of the California 45th Congress.

Sarah Nelson is the International President of the Crew Association [CWA], representing 50,000 flight attendants on 20 airlines.

