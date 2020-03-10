Coronavirus Response Opinion – columns

Coronavirus, or Covid-19, has already shut down global financial markets. The relaxation that global politics is losing is just beginning – and politics is not returning as easily or as quickly as markets do.

As the last few weeks make clear, the world of 2020 is nowhere near ready to launch a coordinated, comprehensive response to the fight against coronaviruses. In the era of “my first people” politics, it is also the time of the reactions of “my first people” to the biggest global health crisis the world has had lately. Coronavirus, by the way, is the first true crisis of our current G-Zero era of geopolitics.

Compare the global response to the coronavirus to how it coped with the great financial crisis of 2008/2009. Faced with a catastrophic event, world leaders gathered to chart progress together, and while no economic drama was lacking in the coming weeks and months, complete global financial suppression was halted thanks to a swift and coordinated action on the head of state, convened under the auspices of the G20 for the first time ever dealing with an urgent worldwide threat.

That’s not happening at this point. Set against the multiple geopolitical battles currently underway – between China and the United States (USA), between South Korea and Japan, between Turkey and the European Union, to name a few – the world will not agree with the sense of urgency and unity this crisis deserves. And all this comes with the global economy slowing down, despite low interest rates, limiting the ammunition that the world’s central banks have to combat the worst economic effects. The G7 finance ministers’ joint declaration recently – not to mention the US Fed cut emergency rates – did nothing to slow the financial panic.

Instead of a global response to address most global problems, countries are forced to take care of themselves. And as usual, those countries with the greatest resources at their disposal – usually those of the world’s advanced industrial democracies – are best suited to the storm. This has to do with their general political stability, which gives their leaders the political space needed to make difficult and costly political decisions. But in addition, more wealth means better access to health infrastructure and medicines, as well as more funding to address the economic disruptions and failures that follow – we’ve already seen South Korea and Japan make additional budgets to take into account the costs and damage of coronaviruses. The US has allocated about $ 8 billion to fight coronaviruses. Of course, these are simply the first steps; if the coronavirus accelerates the leap from epidemic to full pandemic, it will spearhead the far greater fiscal efforts of the world’s leading economy. But again, these countries are best equipped for this.

Meanwhile, global emerging markets have struggled even before coronaviruses to attract foreign investment into a declining global economic environment. And at a time when many of these governments will need more funding than ever before to fight the spread of the disease, capital drainage will only compound their problems. This is beyond the possibility that the world will see one or more governments fail as a result of their response (or lack thereof) to the coronavirus epidemic.

All that to say – get ready for much more political drama in the coming weeks and months, as well-founded calls for caution will be mixed with unfounded fake news and general panic.

But here’s the good news – humanity has never before had the scientific knowledge in history as it does now and the means to spread that scientific knowledge so widely and so quickly. This will be true when the vaccine is developed. The global response may not be as unified and effective as we would normally like, but thousands and millions of people are already competing against the time to deal with the coronavirus. Markets and politics will be a mess for a while, but for now, the best advice is to calm down and move on. Hand washing also helps.

