Coronavirus results in polling place modifications throughout Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The outbreak of coronavirus throughout the U.S. is now causing big difficulties at county elections offices across Tampa Bay — just times forward of Florida’s most important.

Many county elections places of work are shifting specific polling locations:

Hillsborough County

Precinct 906 voters will now vote at Sunlight City Middle Florida Place mainly because Sunshine Towers is no for a longer time open up to outside the house people.

Pinellas County

Precinct 102

New Locale: Bay Vista Recreation Centre, 7000 4th Street South, St. Petersburg

Former Location: Westminster Suncoast

Precinct 201

New Place: Pinellas Neighborhood Church, 5501 31st Street South, St. Petersburg

Former Site: Addington Place at University Harbor

Precinct 256/264

New Place: Starkey Road Baptist Church, 8800 Starkey Street, Seminole

Previous Site: Palm Yard of Largo

Precinct 326

New Place: Largo Feed Retail outlet, 295 Central Park Generate, Largo

Former Site: Barrington Retirement Community

Precinct 342

New Area: Christ Presbyterian Church, 3115 Dryer Avenue, Largo

Former Location: Elmcroft of Pinecrest

Precinct 529

New Place: Dunedin Assembly of God Church, 885 Lake Haven Street, Dunedin

Former Spot: Mease Manor

Precinct 629

New Location: Bethel Lutheran Church, 3166 N. McMullen Booth Highway, Clearwater

Former Spot: Stratford Court

Precinct 631

New Place: Highland Lakes Club, 3300 MacGregor Drive, Palm Harbor

Former Spot: Coral Oaks

Polk County

Precinct 113

New Site: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland

Previous Area: Kathleen United Methodist

Precinct 114

New Spot: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland

Former Spot: The Revolution Church

Precinct 116

New Area: Gibsonia Baptist – 5440 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland

Former Place: Ignited Church

Precinct

120 voters (who ordinarily vote at The

Estates at Carpenters) will alternatively be voting at Gibsonia Baptist Church, 5440

US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland

Precinct 125

New Locale: Believers Fellowship – 5240 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland

Previous Locale: Ignited Church

Precinct 201

New Site: Vacation Inn Categorical and Suites – 4500 Lakeland Park Dr, Lakeland

Former Area: Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I.

Precinct 216 voters (who commonly vote at Fla Presbyterian Properties McArthur Ctr.) will instead be voting at Lake Mirror Heart, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland

Precinct 218

New Site: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland

Former Place: Nuevo Comienzo (New Beginnings)

Precinct 222

New Spot: Mas Verde – 2600 Harden Blvd, Lakeland

Previous Area: Legacy Christian Church

Precinct 225

New Spot: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland

Former Location: Crystal Lake United Methodist

Precinct 319

New Location: Abiding Savior Lutheran Church – 1910 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter season Haven

Previous Place: Champions Church

Precinct

326 voters (who ordinarily vote at Church

of the Redeemer) will as a substitute vote at Winter Haven Christian Church, 301 6th

Avenue NE, Winter Haven

*All afflicted voters in Polk County will receive a postcard in the mail reminding them of this improve, and voters can generally verify their precinct on the web at polkelections.com under “Precinct Lookup” on the base appropriate.

Hillsborough County has also built a amount of other adjustments, together with forbidding poll employees to take part on Election Day if they’ve been to one particular of the 4 countries considered a “Level 3” issue in the final two months.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is also getting ready two ‘pop-up’ precinct places on standby in scenario a polling location becomes unavailable at the past minute, and teaching 50 additional staff customers this 7 days to enable at precincts in circumstance poll staff get ill.

Vote-by-mail ballots are now obtainable “over the counter” at Hillsborough County’s elections workplace on Falkenburg Highway, and Latimer has established up a curbside reception desk to get individuals ballots so voters never have to appear within.

Vote-by-mail ballots are thanks at the office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Precincts will be open up from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Election Working day. Florida law demands voters to vote at the precinct to which they are assigned.