Coronavirus results in polling place modifications throughout Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The outbreak of coronavirus throughout the U.S. is now causing big difficulties at county elections offices across Tampa Bay — just times forward of Florida’s most important.
Many county elections places of work are shifting specific polling locations:
Hillsborough County
Precinct 906 voters will now vote at Sunlight City Middle Florida Place mainly because Sunshine Towers is no for a longer time open up to outside the house people.
Pinellas County
Precinct 102
New Locale: Bay Vista Recreation Centre, 7000 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
Former Location: Westminster Suncoast
Precinct 201
New Place: Pinellas Neighborhood Church, 5501 31st Street South, St. Petersburg
Former Site: Addington Place at University Harbor
Precinct 256/264
New Place: Starkey Road Baptist Church, 8800 Starkey Street, Seminole
Previous Site: Palm Yard of Largo
Precinct 326
New Place: Largo Feed Retail outlet, 295 Central Park Generate, Largo
Former Site: Barrington Retirement Community
Precinct 342
New Area: Christ Presbyterian Church, 3115 Dryer Avenue, Largo
Former Location: Elmcroft of Pinecrest
Precinct 529
New Place: Dunedin Assembly of God Church, 885 Lake Haven Street, Dunedin
Former Spot: Mease Manor
Precinct 629
New Location: Bethel Lutheran Church, 3166 N. McMullen Booth Highway, Clearwater
Former Spot: Stratford Court
Precinct 631
New Place: Highland Lakes Club, 3300 MacGregor Drive, Palm Harbor
Former Spot: Coral Oaks
Polk County
Precinct 113
New Site: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland
Previous Area: Kathleen United Methodist
Precinct 114
New Spot: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland
Former Spot: The Revolution Church
Precinct 116
New Area: Gibsonia Baptist – 5440 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland
Former Place: Ignited Church
Precinct
120 voters (who ordinarily vote at The
Estates at Carpenters) will alternatively be voting at Gibsonia Baptist Church, 5440
US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland
Precinct 125
New Locale: Believers Fellowship – 5240 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland
Previous Locale: Ignited Church
Precinct 201
New Site: Vacation Inn Categorical and Suites – 4500 Lakeland Park Dr, Lakeland
Former Area: Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I.
Precinct 216 voters (who commonly vote at Fla Presbyterian Properties McArthur Ctr.) will instead be voting at Lake Mirror Heart, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland
Precinct 218
New Site: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland
Former Place: Nuevo Comienzo (New Beginnings)
Precinct 222
New Spot: Mas Verde – 2600 Harden Blvd, Lakeland
Previous Area: Legacy Christian Church
Precinct 225
New Spot: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland
Former Location: Crystal Lake United Methodist
Precinct 319
New Location: Abiding Savior Lutheran Church – 1910 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter season Haven
Previous Place: Champions Church
Precinct
326 voters (who ordinarily vote at Church
of the Redeemer) will as a substitute vote at Winter Haven Christian Church, 301 6th
Avenue NE, Winter Haven
*All afflicted voters in Polk County will receive a postcard in the mail reminding them of this improve, and voters can generally verify their precinct on the web at polkelections.com under “Precinct Lookup” on the base appropriate.
Hillsborough County has also built a amount of other adjustments, together with forbidding poll employees to take part on Election Day if they’ve been to one particular of the 4 countries considered a “Level 3” issue in the final two months.
Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is also getting ready two ‘pop-up’ precinct places on standby in scenario a polling location becomes unavailable at the past minute, and teaching 50 additional staff customers this 7 days to enable at precincts in circumstance poll staff get ill.
Vote-by-mail ballots are now obtainable “over the counter” at Hillsborough County’s elections workplace on Falkenburg Highway, and Latimer has established up a curbside reception desk to get individuals ballots so voters never have to appear within.
Vote-by-mail ballots are thanks at the office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Precincts will be open up from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Election Working day. Florida law demands voters to vote at the precinct to which they are assigned.