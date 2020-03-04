coronavirus-results-in-united-to-curtail-flights

United Airways stated Wednesday it will minimize its flight agenda starting in April as it discounts with reduced demand due to the coronavirus.

The Chicago-dependent airline also said it will institute a employing freeze by means of June 30 for all but vital positions and postpone scheduled salary will increase for managers.

“We sincerely hope that these most current actions are adequate, but the dynamic mother nature of this outbreak necessitates us to be nimble and flexible transferring forward in how we react,” firm CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby stated in letter to staff.

It claimed the worldwide schedule will be trimmed by 20% in April and the domestic agenda by 10%. The reductions are anticipated to carry on in May perhaps, Munoz and Kirby explained.

United is waiving alter fees for any reserving built March 3 through March 31.

Specific staff will be qualified for a voluntary unpaid go away of absence or a diminished schedule, United explained.

The administration raises will be delayed from April 1 until July one, although raises spelled out in collective bargaining agreements will go on as scheduled.