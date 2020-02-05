Coronavirus: “Return from hell to paradise”

Gregory Kim looks forward to the return of his wife and daughter from Wuhan tonight, but will have to wait two weeks before he can hug them.

His wife Lily Gao, 34, and daughter Elysse are among the passengers on board government-chartered flight NZ1942 bringing Kiwis stranded home from the center of the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Gregory Kim with his New Zealand resident wife Lily Gao who is on the return flight from Wuhan. Photo / provided

The Boeing 777-200 flight departed 2 hours and 46 minutes late and is expected to arrive at Auckland International Airport at 6.15 p.m.

“My wife is very lucky to be on board, she left 13 hours before her flight even though she lived only about an hour from the airport. She had to go through several checkpoints along the way but she did, “said Kim.

Auckland father Gregory Kim is looking forward to being reunited with his daughter Elysse. Photo / provided.

“My wife and child are coming back from hell in heaven and I just want to hold them again. I miss them so much. It will be so difficult to wait two weeks.”

Kim said Gao should go through at least four checkpoints, where their documents were checked and temperatures taken.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, about sixty people had not arrived at the airport at the time of departure.

Once they land, Gao and the other New Zealanders on board will spend two weeks in solitary confinement at a military camp in Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland.

Kim said they were told to have no physical contact, so the only way to communicate after landing in Auckland will be through their cellphones.

The family went to Wuhan on December 27 to visit Gao’s family, and Kim returned on January 6 while Gao and their daughter stayed there for Chinese New Year.

“I heard about my wife for the last time just before I got on board and she is delighted to come home, but I think it is I who feel most excited,” he said. declared.

Mfat said in a statement that 190 assisted departing passengers boarded the plane in Wuhan. This included 98 New Zealanders, 23 Australians and 69 foreign nationals, mostly from the Pacific Island countries.

A person was prevented from boarding by the Chinese authorities during the prior health check.

