Coronavirus reveals twisted conformity between fashion and fear

At a time when the world is witnessing a new global health epidemic, the fashion industry is struggling to remain relevant to the exploitation of fear.

On Thursday, sad news came after Dr. Li Wenliang, the doctor who discovered the coronavirus and tried to warn his world … but since Chinese law enforcement realized their mistake, it was too late. The damage was done.

In Dr. Wenliang’s first recommendations for avoiding contamination, he encouraged everyone to wear protective clothing and masks. The most damaging effects of coronavirus are concentrated mainly in East Asia and China, where they appeared to originate.

However, in the global global market, China continues to represent itself as a global fashion leader, contributing to more than half of the world’s textile production.

How Our Fashion Brands Treat It

But the virus doesn’t just affect the 20,000 plus people identified in 26 countries – it has a severe impact on the fashion industry. According to Glossy, fashion brands around the world are feeling the impact of the virus on store closures, travel restrictions, and a forced change in the way they work (and market themselves).

We all know that China is a major manufacturing hub and consumer market, but several sources, according to Glossy, believe that the industry will continue to suffer if things continue to deteriorate.

“Our next launches are already over, but after that? I don’t know,” Beth Cross said. Cross, co-founder and chief executive of the Ariat brand, said that just last week there were remarkable results, which have closed the company’s Chinese office until next week, while other employees are stuck in the country and cannot return with fear introduces a pressure on the US

“My personal opinion is that it’s going to be a big mess of fat,” Stavros added.

“We are private and we are quite differentiated, fortunately, so commonplace, no event will have a huge impact on us. But this is a big event. We have talked about what will happen if China goes to war with another country, and it feels like it is about stopping. “

How to style an epidemic

Now, this may sound utterly awful, but given the current state of the industry abroad, fashion leaders are learning how to “style the epidemic.”

According to NBC News, Britain’s Tatler, a version of Condé Nast, has published an enigmatic article: “How to style an epidemic.”

Despite the circumstances, Butler’s piece provokes interesting thought. In addition to the emerging general needs for surgical face masks, the desire to not look depressed or ill is offset by the desire to look “fashionable”, crawling up and down the street.

Fashion icons keep alive during crisis mode

The publication went on to explain how surgical face masks are “preventative pieces available that will not compromise your style”. In the midst of the crisis, some international gurus such as Gareth Pugh, Marine Serre and Matty Bovan took the opportunity to bring out the newest ‘brands’, which are now sold in British department stores. That’s right, you can even find Louis Vuitton coverage.

Part of the distorted compliance behind fashion over fear has to do with seeing celebrities on Instagram present with them. These factors usually affect social media, as well as advice on how to cope with coronary stress.

Of course the dark side of the network has been wrong with that. These posts are followed by hashtags such as #travelblogger, #travel, #coronavirus, #coronavirusoutbreak and #vlogger.

Some influencers choose to really help around.

Jada Hai Phong Nguyen, a Vietnamese social media personality, is one of them. In addition to the usual image, she also shared genuine tips to stay healthy: wash your hands with soap, drink plenty of water, etc. Her choice of face masks is, according to her publication, the “Cambridge Mask N99 Pro”.

Capitalism in its perfection

Aside from the Chinese economy that suffers from business branding, there is one thing we have not considered – real medical masks. These are the originals, of course, which is why they have lived long before the coronary outbreak. Everyone in the medical and business sectors related to beauty (such as nightwear).

The masks were cheap and easily accessible to all hard workers. Customers are now falling in inflated prices in various cities such as Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, Vancouver and Sydney.

It is fair to say that, regardless of angle, people will do the impossible to benefit from serious infections, such as coronavirus. If you’ll excuse me, I’ll be on my way to getting a face mask. I just don’t know which style I prefer.