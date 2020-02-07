Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 quarantined passengers arrives in New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey – A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers who have been quarantined due to concerns regarding possible coronavirus infection has docked in Bayonne, New Jersey.

The anthem of the seas arrived at 6 am Friday in thick fog. Several ambulances were seen stopping nearby.

Passengers in quarantine will be tested by officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), who were on hand to accommodate the arriving ship.

The passengers, all of Chinese nationality, began to develop symptoms on board the ship, which is returning from the Bahamas.

A federal official told WABC-TV that there is no evidence that the passengers actually have coronavirus and that these measures are being taken with great caution.

There is a good reason for this.

Since the start of the epidemic in Wuhan, China, the deadly respiratory virus has spread to Asia, Europe and North America.

The CDC says 11 people are confirmed to have the virus in the United States along with dozens of others under surveillance.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: “We are involved in high levels of guest screening to verify the spread of the coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place on board our vessels. “

Officials say it is possible that the people on board the ship may have the flu, which – at least in the United States this season – has been far more deadly than the coronavirus.

