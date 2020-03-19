Coronavirus: Rwanda arrests “healer” as Ghana law enforcement shuts down church buildings

A self-styled regular healer in northern Rwanda has been arrested right after he claimed that he was capable of curing coronavirus bacterial infections by means of his esoteric know-how.

A spokesperson for the country’s intelligence bureau, Marie Michelle Umuhoza, advised the BBC that the traditional healer was nabbed on Tuesday.

A online video of the healer was posted on YouTube and that alerted authorities. In the video that is no longer readily available, the healer claimed they had a overcome for the world pandemic.

He has given that been billed with spreading false information.

Rwanda, 1 of the number of nations around the world in Africa to not too long ago report circumstances of coronavirus, now has 9 conditions.

The country recently launched a nationwide handwashing marketing campaign as section of programs to struggle the flu-like disorder which can unfold by way of touching infected folks and contaminated surfaces.

In the meantime, Ghana, a further nation to report its initially 9 cases in the last 7 days, has purchased for churches and educational facilities to be shut down.

Regional media studies that a pastor who was discovered in contravention of the presidential decree was arrested on Wednesday morning in the country’s Ashanti area.

Kofi Nkrumah Sarkodie, chief of the Open up Arms Ministry, was arrested in the existence of his congregation through a church company. He has considering that been detained and his church shut down.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has also suspended these kinds of gatherings as weddings, funerals and instituted a cap of no a lot more than 25 folks in essential community gatherings.